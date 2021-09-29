A coupon caper in 'Queenpins'

Reuters Videos

Two of the seven condors were found with signs of poisoning, a common occurrence in Argentina. While the other five birds released were hatchlings born in captivity.The animals were released at the Sierra Paileman Bio station in Rio Negro, eastern Argentina.Conservationists have been working to improve the numbers of the Andean condor -- among the largest birds in the world -- for decades.According to National Geographic, Andean condors can live as long as 75 years in captivity, but they reproduce slowly.A mating pair produces only a single offspring every other year, and both parents must care for their young for an entire year.The Andean condor is considered endangered but is in far better shape than its California cousin. There are currently an estimated few thousand South American birds in the wild today, with reintroduction programes working to supplement that number.