Coupon Payment Made; China Downplays Risk: Evergrande Update

David Scanlan
·5 min read

(Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group made an interest payment on a dollar bond ahead of a Saturday deadline, according to a report in the Securities Times, sending the embattled developer’s stock and bonds higher.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Evergrande transferred an $83.5 million coupon payment within the 30-day grace period, the paper reported, citing “relevant channels”. The bond had been trading as low as 23 cents on the dollar on expectations of a looming default after the company missed the initial payment due Sept. 23.

Evergrande’s stock jumped as much as 7.8% in Hong Kong to HK$2.78, paring this year’s loss to 82%. The firm’s 8.25% note maturing in March jumped 1.3 cents on the dollar to 25.7 cents as of 10:31 a.m.

The payment offers some temporary relief for Evergrande, giving it more time to sell assets and raise cash to pay creditors and suppliers. The reprieve may be short-lived however, with more than $300 billion in liabilities still to be paid, analysts said.

“We have seen this before - one bond repayment does not solve the company’s problem and does not change the fact that it is the living dead,” said Justin Tang, head of Asian research at United First Partners in Singapore.

China’s banking regulator meanwhile dismissed concerns that the crisis enveloping Evergrande will have any major impact on the the sector as a whole, even as shares of the developer nosedived on Thursday.

Evergrande is an “individual” case, Liu Zhongrui, an official at the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission, said at a briefing in Beijing.

Key Developments:

China Vows to Keep Property Curbs, Evergrande Risk Seen Limited

Evergrande Shares Offer ‘No Value’ Without Cash Infusion: UFP

Evergrande Secures Extension on Jumbo Fortune Bond: REDD

Morgan Stanley Team Turns Bullish China HY, Says Prices Too Low

China Property Easing Bodes Well for Developer Bonds: Goldman

Evergrande Shares Offer ‘No Value’ Without Cash Infusion: UFP

Modern Land China Halted in Hong Kong Pending Inside Information

Kaisa Bonds Fall After Investor Meetings Canceled This Week (1)

Evergrande Ends Talks for Cash-Infusing Sale of Management Arm

Evergrande Pays Bond Interest Due Saturday: Local Media (9:40 a.m HK)

Evergrande has transfered interest on a dollar bond before the end of a closely watched grace period, local media reported, in what would be a respite for the developer amid a debt crisis that’s shaken the nation’s credit market.

The property giant wired the $83.5 million payment and noteholders will receive it before Saturday, state-backed newspaper Securities Times said, citing relevant channels.

Evergrande’s dollar bonds were indicated up as much as 3 cents on the dollar after the report, according to credit traders. Its shares rose in Hong Kong.

Princeling’s Surprise Default Roils Global Investors (7:45 a.m. HK)

Zeng Jie’s uncle was once China’s vice president. Her grandfather served as Mao Zedong’s minister of internal affairs.

Now the 50-year-old “princeling” -- a term that refers to the descendants of powerful Communist Party founding members -- is gaining renown of her own as a central figure in the turmoil rippling through China’s real estate sector.

While her Fantasia Holdings Group is small relative to troubled giant China Evergrande Group, its shock failure to repay a $205.7 million bond earlier this month spurred a dramatic selloff in the offshore market, with some investors taking it as a harbinger of a worsening liquidity crisis for China’s heavily leveraged property firms.

Offshore Creditors May Seek Talks After Grace Period (1:20 p.m. NY)

Offshore creditors to Evergrande may seek a standstill and debt talks with the firm if it fails to make an interest payment by a Saturday grace period deadline, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Bondholders, some of whom are getting advice from Kirkland & Ellis and Moelis & Co., aren’t planning to demand immediate repayment after the deadline in hopes that the company will come to the table to discuss options for the missed payment, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing confidential matters.

Evergrande has now met the deadline, according to a report in the Securities Times.

Hopson: Evergrande’s Requests to Change Terms Unacceptable (Noon NY)

Hopson Development says Evergrande requested substantial changes to an agreement on the sale of a stake in its property-management arm after it was signed, including terms of payment, according to a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange.

China Vows to Keep Property Curbs; Evergrande Risk Limited (4:25 p.m. HK)

China’s banking regulator vowed to keep its curbs on the nation’s property market, dismissing concerns that the crisis enveloping Evergrande will have any major impact on the credit profile of the sector as a whole.

The property controls have achieved good results and the government will refrain from using the real estate sector as a short-term economic stimulus measure, Liu Zhongrui, an official at the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission, said at a briefing in Beijing on Thursday. Evergrande is an “individual” case and won’t hurt the overall credibility of Chinese firms, which is backed by the country’s economic stability, he said.

China Property Purge Hammers Weak Players While the Strong Gain (4:07 p.m. HK)

China’s property sector is undergoing its biggest credit-market shakeout in years as policy makers try to clamp down on over-indebted developers without infecting their healthier rivals.

Companies with the worst balance sheets are getting crushed by a spike in borrowing costs, a phenomenon that’s intensifying this month as bills come due. At least three Chinese developers have defaulted in October, one may struggle to pay interest due Friday and another failed to get a three-month extension for a note maturing Monday.

Evergrande Secures Extension on Jumbo Fortune Bond: REDD (1:15 p.m. HK)

Evergrande has secured agreement for an extension of more than three months on a $260 million bond issued by Jumbo Fortune and guaranteed by the developer, according to a REDD report citing two sources briefed by the bondholders. The agreement was reached earlier this week after Evergrande agreed to provide extra collateral and the developer will seek the Guangdong government’s opinion before making the delayed dollar coupon payments, the report said without identifying the source of the information.

Evergrande deadlines:

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • China City Builders Buck Property Slump to Win Record Low Yields

    (Bloomberg) -- A key part of China’s credit market is doing better than ever, even as riskier developers get hammered by a slowdown in the sector. Most Read from BloombergThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathLocal g

  • The Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From Singapore

    (Bloomberg) -- To find the biggest money maker at the rarely-money-making Deutsche Bank AG, you need to travel 6,370 miles from Frankfurt to the 18th floor of a glass office tower overlooking the green waters of Marina Bay in Singapore.Most Read from BloombergThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’

  • U.S. Oil Hub Emptying to Levels Last Seen When Crude Cost $100

    (Bloomberg) -- Stockpiles at the biggest U.S. crude depot are quickly approaching critically low levels. The last time that happened, crude cost more than $100 a barrel.Most Read from BloombergThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuz

  • Cathie Wood says this tailwind will push the bull market to 2038

    Forget your inflation fears. Wood sees decades of big gains ahead.

  • Why Jim Cramer Is Calling The Bottom For AT&T's Stock

    Shares of AT&T Inc (NYSE: T) are trading slightly higher—although volatile— following better-than-expected third-quarter financial results. What Happened: AT&T reported quarterly adjusted earnings of 87 cents per share, which beat the estimate of 78 cents per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $39.92 billion, which beat the estimate of $39.14 billion. Related Link: AT&T Shares Gain After Q3 Earnings, HBO Strength, Robust Full Year Outlook Cramer's Take: 'I'm willing to say this is

  • Cannabis Producers Could Be Making a Colossal Mistake in Dismissing This Threat

    It has now been three full years since Canada legalized the recreational marijuana market on Oct. 17, 2018. In the early stages, marijuana producers in the country were generating strong growth numbers due to the new segment of the market opening up (previously, only medical marijuana had been legal). When cannabis producer Hexo reported its third-quarter earnings (for the period ending April 30) in June, its revenue of 22.7 million Canadian dollars was down 31% from the second quarter, in which sales were CA$32.9 million.

  • Wells Fargo: These 3 Stocks Are Poised to Surge by at Least 40%

    Inflation worries seem to be at the forefront of investors’ concerns right now. However, Mark Smith, senior vice president and portfolio manager at Wells Fargo Advisors, has a solution to put investors at ease: “One of the best ways to combat inflation is through buying equities.” The reopening is “on strong,” people have more money than they ever had, and the banks have kicked off the latest earnings season in style - all are reasons to be “extremely bullish," according to Smith. With this in m

  • Why Oil Stock Kinder Morgan Sank Today

    The 5.8%-yielding oil and gas stock's third-quarter numbers failed to impress the market, but investors don't have to worry.

  • Tesla just did something stunning, analysts say

    Tesla has just put up a few impressive stats, Wall Street analysts say.

  • Trump deal delivers $420 million windfall for dealmaker

    A merger with former U.S. President Donald Trump's new social media venture has delivered a potential windfall of $420 million for a former finance executive who has been trying for a decade to reinvent himself as a serial dealmaker. Benessere Capital CEO Patrick Orlando's stake in Digital World Acquisition Corp, the Miami-based blank-check acquisition firm he is leading, was worth $423 million on Thursday after his deal to merge with Trump Media and Technology Group was announced, according to a regulatory filing and Reuters calculations. Orlando invested only $3 million in Digital World, and is set to receive the windfall because the deal entitles him to additional compensation in shares as sponsor of the firm, the filing shows.

  • 4 Supercharged Growth Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 306% to 658% by 2024

    If there's been one standout group of stocks since the end of the Great Recession in 2009, it's growth stocks. The combination of historically low lending rates and the Federal Reserve's ongoing quantitative-easing measures have made cheap capital abundant for borrowing purposes. According to Wall Street's consensus estimate, the following four growth stocks are expected to see their sales climb by 306% to as much as 658% by 2024.

  • Red Hat continues to grow, but IBM's struggles continue

    IBM has been in the midst of a strategy shift with a focus on hybrid cloud and AI since Arvind Krishna was promoted to CEO in last year. Red Hat, the software company it purchased for $34 billion in 2018 has been at the center of it all. With the company reporting earnings yesterday, the financial performance was pretty bleak, but at least Red Hat continues to grow at a brisk pace.

  • Cathie Wood: This one simple tailwind will push the bull market to 2038 — here are 3 stocks to ride it

    Forget your inflation fears. Wood sees decades of big gains ahead.

  • 28 Stocks To Benefit From Inflation, According To Jim Cramer

    On CNBC’s “Mad Money,” Jim Cramer advised against falling into the trap of “thinking that the whole market will get wrecked by persistent inflation.” He said there were “vast swathes of the market” that could benefit from inflation, including some banking, tech and large pharma stocks. “That’s a huge chunk of this market, unlike any combination I’ve ever seen. Plenty of winners out there if you just stop freaking out and start looking at the opportunities,” Cramer commented. See Also: Are Stock

  • Micron announces big changes, expansive plans. What we know about the impact on Boise

    The company hinted that its Boise campus could benefit from proposed federal subsidies aimed at supporting semiconductor research and development.

  • 3 Aerospace Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    It's no secret that the aerospace sector took a severe hit due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In that context, aviation-heavy conglomerate General Electric (NYSE: GE), advanced composites supplier Hexcel (NYSE: HXL), and simulator and pilot training company CAE (NYSE: CAE) all look like attractive stocks to buy now. GE Aviation is GE's most important business and its most significant earnings and cash-flow generator.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 7%; RBC Says ‘Buy’

    After a nearly month-long stretch of losses that saw markets decline by some 5%, both the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ are climbing back to the record-high levels they posted last this past summer. The story here wasn’t so much the market decline, as it was the volatility. The market was reacting to a series of economic and political crosswinds, making it difficult for investors to keep abreast of developments. Writing from RBC Capital, head of equity strategy Lori Calvasina describes the main headwin

  • $5,000 Invested in These 3 Stocks Could Make You Rich Over the Next 20 Years

    One method is to identify smaller companies that are innovators in promising growth industries, but that haven't yet reached their potential. Alteryx (NYSE: AYX) creates data science and machine learning products for businesses across numerous industries. With the help of its automation software, data analysts can produce much more powerful insights.

  • Here’s what legendary investor Bill Miller said in his final investment letter

    There's only one Bill Miller, the fund manager who famously beat the S&P 500 for 15 years in a row, through to 2005. Here is what he said in his final investment letter

  • 2 Stocks That Can Turn $500 Into $7,500 (Or More)

    The long-term average return for the S&P 500 has been about 11% per year, and that's through depressions and recessions, war and civil unrest. The beauty of stock investing is that you don't actually need to have a lot of money to get started and turn a small grubstake into a retirement nest egg. The gig economy is here to stay, and Fiverr (NYSE: FVRR) has become a key driver of its acceptance as an alternative income generating channel.