Their courage 'has faded': Liz Cheney slams Republican leaders ahead of Jan. 6 House committee vote

Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., one of only a handful of GOP lawmakers openly critical of former president Donald Trump, slammed leaders of her party Wednesday ahead of a vote in the House of Representatives to establish a bipartisan committee to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol building.

"The attack on January 6th was an unprecedented assault on Congress and the functioning of our Democratic process," Cheney said in a statement. "Since January 6th, the courage of my party's leaders has faded. But the threat to our republic has not."

Cheneyhighlighted former President Donald Trump's involvement in the Capitol riot and accused some lawmakers of appeasing him.

"On an almost daily basis, Donald Trump repeats the same statements that provoked violence before," she said. "His attacks on our Constitution are accelerating."

Trump was impeached by the House for a second time earlier this year for inciting his supporters to attack the Capitol, but he was acquitted in the Senate. Seven Senate Republicans voted to convict.

The House approved the committee on a 222-190 vote. Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, R-IL, were the only Republicans to vote in favor of the measure.

The committee proposal came after a bill to create a full bipartisan commission to study the events of Jan. 6 passed in the House but died in the Senate. A House committee does not require a Senate vote.

The committee's purpose, said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. is to "investigate and report on the facts and the causes of the attack and report recommendations for the prevention” of another attack.

In her statement, Cheney said a commission would have been "the best way to address the dangerous assault on the institutions of our democracy" but the select committee is "our only remaining option."

Several Republicans, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. and Sen. John Kennedy, R-La. denounced the creation of a committee. Kennedy called the measure "raw gut politics" and said there were already ongoing investigations.

Cheney has called out her Republican colleagues in the past for supporting Trump over allegiance to the Constitution. The Wyoming Republican was voted out of her position as GOP Conference Chair in May as a result. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., a Trump ally, was elected to replace her.

