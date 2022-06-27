Courageous Giuliani Says Footage of Near-Fatal Pat on the Back Is ‘Deceptive’

via Facebook/Rudy Giuliani

Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani doubled down Monday on his wildly overblown characterization that he was brutally assaulted by a Staten Island grocery store worker over the weekend, despite security footage showing the man only tapped his back.

Speaking to about 200 people in a Facebook Live, Giuliani called the viral security footage “deceptive.” He claimed the pat packed so much vigor it nearly knocked him and a friend to the ground, but he was able to stay upright because he’s in such good shape for his age.

WATCH Former New York City Mayor @RudyGiuliani, now 78, claimed he was assaulted by a 39-year-old Staten Island supermarket employee who exchanged words with him. pic.twitter.com/jCC01RcG7Y — BNN Newsroom (@BNNBreaking) June 26, 2022

“The video tape that you see probably is a little deceptive because it just shows a hand on my back,” Giuliani said. “The police observed the whole video tape—not the little piece shown to you by the dishonest press—and they upgraded his charge to second-degree assault, a felony.”

Giuliani said, at his age, he could’ve easily died if he was knocked down by the “slap”—a fate that befell his uncle after he fell down once.

“I’m in pretty good shape, I didn’t fall down, but I could have,” Giuliani said. “If I fell down, who knows…Elderly people die most often from falling down.”

Giuliani said the man, 38-year-old Daniel Gill, attacked him because he is outwardly against abortion. After the pat, the former mayor claims Gill gave him an earful about last week’s overturning of the 1973 Roe v. Wade abortion ruling and how it will cause women to die.

“All of a sudden, I feel this, ‘Bam!’ on my back,” Giuliani initially told the New York Post of the incident, later saying the alleged smack caused him “tremendous pain.”

Story continues

Before the footage surfaced, Giuliani also claimed it felt like “a boulder hit me,” saying in a Facebook video Gill knocked him forward “a step or two.” Speaking on The Curtis Sliwa Show, he said it felt like he had been shot in the back.

“All of a sudden, I feel a shot on my back, like somebody shot me,” Giuliani said, according to The Washington Post.

In reality, the footage showed Giuliani standing straight up after the pat, facing Gill as he was pushed away by people who surrounded the former mayor while he stumped for his son’s gubernatorial campaign.

Giuliani Sounds Like He’s Ready to Put His Kid on Mount Rushmore

Gill, an employee at the ShopRite, was arrested on a charge of second-degree assault involving a person over 65. Giuliani claimed on Monday that the assault was so severe police upgraded it to a felony, however he later said it had been downgraded to a misdemeanor. (The New York Police Department didn’t immediately respond to a request for confirmation.)

Giuliani insisted he was never scared of Gill. Instead, he lashed out against New York officials for allowing the grocery store employee to bail out of jail, insinuating Gill—who the New York Post reports has no prior arrests—would now go on an elderly slapping spree.

“I don’t care for me, I can take care of myself, this little punk isn’t going to hurt me,” Giuliani said. “The mafia threatened to kill me twice, the FARC wants to cut my throat…I’m not allowed to go to Sicily because I’m told they never forget. You think I worry about this little punk? I worry about this little punk for you, because if he can come and hit me, a 78-year-old man, the next thing he’s going to do is hit you.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.