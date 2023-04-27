Courageous victims speak up: 4 Sarasota men convicted of sexual abuse against children

Four men have been convicted of sexual crimes against children since the beginning of 2023 in Sarasota, with three sentenced to life in prison and one to be sentenced in mid-May, according to a Sarasota Police Department news release.

Clifton Renard Bean, John Martin Smith, Bicente Velasquez Morales and Juan Castanon Jr. were all convicted of sexual battery on a child under the age of 12, among other charges, according to the release.

The arrests and convictions were possible because of partnerships between Sarasota Police Department detectives, the Child Protection Center, Department of Children and Family Services, victim advocates Jude Castro and Tonya DiSapio, and prosecutors with the State Attorney's Office, according to the news release.

Bean was convicted and sentenced to life in prison on Feb. 8 for two counts of sexual battery on a child younger than 12, two counts of lewd/lascivious molestation of a child under 12, one count of battery on a child between the age of 12 and 18 by a family member, and one count lewd/lascivious molestation on a child between 12 and 16 in 2009, according to the news release.

An affidavit in Bean's case states that a sexual abuse report was filed with the Sarasota Police Department in February 2015 and that a week after the victim was interviewed at the Child Protection Center in March 2015, Bean was arrested and served five years in prison on drug charges.

In 2021, detectives received the case for further investigation after Bean contacted the victim via text. The victim felt ready to talk to someone about what happened so as to prevent it from happening again to someone else, according to the affidavit.

Smith was convicted of sexual battery of a child less than 12 years old and sentenced on April 6 to life in prison. Sarasota police first began investigating Smith in the summer of 2021 after an allegation of sexual battery was first made against Smith by his stepdaughter. A previous news release stated that the child had been staying with Smith on his sailboat home, and when she returned home, she told her father that Smith had inappropriately touched her.

Morales, a former local pastor, was convicted and sentenced to life on April 19 for committing sexual battery upon a child and lewd/lascivious molestation upon a child less than 12 years of age.

Previous Sarasota Herald-Tribune reporting stated detectives with Manatee County Sheriff's Office were notified by the child's mother that Morales sexually abused her daughter. The victim, who'd been taught which parts of her body shouldn't be touched by anyone other than a doctor, confided in her mother and brother that Morales had touched her inappropriately.

Castanon Jr. is currently awaiting his sentencing on May 16 after he was convicted on April 20 of two counts of sexual battery upon a child less than 12 years old, one count of lewd/lascivious molestation and battery upon a child less than 12 years of age, according to the news release.

In the affidavit for Castanon Jr.'s case, the victim confided in someone she trusted, saying she had to get it off her chest in order to stop it from happening to someone else.

'Definition of bravery': victims step forward

Each year, there are 4.3 million reports of child abuse nationally in the United States, according to the Child Protection Center of Sarasota. In Florida, a child is abused every 19 minutes.

In Sarasota and DeSoto counties, there are more than 3,200 reports of child abuse each year, according to the organization.

Officials with the Sarasota Police Department encourage families and community members to educate their children when it comes to their safety and health and provide them with a safe space so that if something does happen, they can step forward.

“In each of these cases, the victims who were and still are minors had the courage to come forward to a family member for help, which launched the investigations at the Sarasota Police Department,” said Detective Maria Llovio. “The victims then had the courage to stand and testify against their abusers. There are no words to describe the courage of these young people who had to relive their worst nightmare in that courtroom. This is the definition of bravery."

The Child Welfare Information Gateway lists several ways to report if someone suspects a child is being abused, including calling the local child protective services office or law enforcement agency; calling or texting the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-422-4453; or reporting the information online at the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Gabriela Szymanowska covers the legal system for the Herald-Tribune in partnership with Report for America. You can support her work with a tax-deductible donation to Report for America. Contact Gabriela Szymanowska at gszymanowska@gannett.com, or on Twitter.

