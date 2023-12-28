Courier Journal photojournalist Jeff Faughender's best images of 2023

Jeff Faughender, Louisville Courier Journal
Faughender
Faughender
Landscape Specialist and Ignitor Matthew London with Olmsted Parks Conservancy watched as his fire spread during a prescribed fire at the 18-acre Summit Field in Iroquois Park on Thursday morning. Dec. 14, 2023
Landscape Specialist and Ignitor Matthew London with Olmsted Parks Conservancy watched as his fire spread during a prescribed fire at the 18-acre Summit Field in Iroquois Park on Thursday morning. Dec. 14, 2023
Mage, with Javier Castellano up, wins the 149th Running of the Kentucky Derby on May 6, 2023, at Churchill Downs.
Mage, with Javier Castellano up, wins the 149th Running of the Kentucky Derby on May 6, 2023, at Churchill Downs.
Kentucky's Ray Davis (1) raced across the goal line to give Kentucky a 31-24 lead in the second half as the Louisville Cardinals hosted the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday afternoon at L&N Stadium in Louisville, Ky. Kentucky defeated Louisville 38-31. Nov. 25, 2023.
Kentucky's Ray Davis (1) raced across the goal line to give Kentucky a 31-24 lead in the second half as the Louisville Cardinals hosted the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday afternoon at L&N Stadium in Louisville, Ky. Kentucky defeated Louisville 38-31. Nov. 25, 2023.
Fantasia closed out the 2023 Funk Fest at Waterfront Park in downtown Louisville, Ky. on Saturday, June 17, 2023
Fantasia closed out the 2023 Funk Fest at Waterfront Park in downtown Louisville, Ky. on Saturday, June 17, 2023
UPS workers rallied in front of the UPS Centennial Hub ahead of a potential strike on August 1st. July 18, 2023
UPS workers rallied in front of the UPS Centennial Hub ahead of a potential strike on August 1st. July 18, 2023
Scott Pyles with Pro Clean International dressed as The Batman while cleaning the windows at Norton Children’s Hospital on Thursday, June 22, 2023
Scott Pyles with Pro Clean International dressed as The Batman while cleaning the windows at Norton Children’s Hospital on Thursday, June 22, 2023
Fans packed L&N Stadium as the Louisville Cardinals kicked off against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023.
Fans packed L&N Stadium as the Louisville Cardinals kicked off against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023.
JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio waited for a live TV segment at the Detrick Bus Compound on the first day of school on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023
JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio waited for a live TV segment at the Detrick Bus Compound on the first day of school on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023
Two hands reached for the tipoff as the Louisville Cardinals took on the Bucknell Bison at the Yum Center in Louisville, Ky. on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023.
Two hands reached for the tipoff as the Louisville Cardinals took on the Bucknell Bison at the Yum Center in Louisville, Ky. on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Jeff Faughender's best images of 2023

Recommended Stories