Courier Journal photojournalist Matt Stone's best images of 2023

Matt Stone, Louisville Courier Journal
Male High Principal Keith Cathey cheers in celebration towards his student section while holding high The Barrel as Male's Daniel Byrd, in foreground, and others join in after the Bulldogs cruised past host DuPont Manual Friday, Oct. 27, 2023.
The shadow of a horse being walked casts on a barn wall of D. Wayne Lukas early Friday morning, April 28, 2023 at Churchill Downs.
Miss America -- Grace Stanke -- flexes while telling a story as she and others wait for start of the 149th Kentucky Derby Saturday at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. May, 6, 2023.
Kentucky Wildcats defensive back Zion Childress (11) nails Akron Zips quarterback DJ Irons (0) for a tackle in Saturday's game at Kroger Field in Lexington. Sept. 16, 2023
A man in an electric wheelchair moshed with others in the pit during Gideon's set at Saturday's Louder Than Life Festival in Louisville, Ky. Sept. 23, 2023
Fred Durst of Limp Bizkit blocks a video camera during the group's set at Friday's Louder Than Life music festival. Sept. 22, 2023
Students from Atherton High School rallied with hundreds of other teens from across Kentucky to support transgender rights and oppose SB 150 during a rally at the state capitol in Frankfort Wednesday morning. March 29, 2023
Travis Perry, a junior guard for Lyon County High School boys basketball has 4,.317 points so far. He needs 21 points to pass the record of 4,337 set by"King" Kelly Coleman established in 1956. He has been averaging 32.2 points per game and a state best 167 3-point shots this 2022-23 season. March 14, 2023.
The Marching Yellowjackets are silhouetted by the setting sun before the game against CAL. Oct. 12, 2023.
JTown's Ladarion Smith kneels to the ground as visiting DeSales celebrates after beating the Chargers 21-18 in a fourth quarter thriller Thursday night. The Colts stopped JTown's eight game winning streak after the Chargers were winless last season. Oct. 12, 2023.
