Courier Journal photojournalist Sam Upshaw Jr.'s favorite photos of 2023

Sam Upshaw Jr., Louisville Courier Journal
Jay Manglona, of Post 1170, saluted during the Memorial Day Remembrance Ceremony at the Zachary Taylor National Cemetery in Louisville, Ky. on May. 29, 2023.
A female northern spotted owl flies in to seize a mouse provided by Mark Higley, a wildlife biologist for the Hoopa Tribal Forestry, inside the Hoopa Valley Tribal Reservation in Hoopa, Calif., on May 9, 2023.
Beyonce fan Sherr Greene sported a stylish hat before her concert at the L&N Cardinal Stadium in Louisville, Ky. on July 17, 2023.
Gov. Andy Beshear, second from right, and First Lady Britainy Beshear waved at supporters during The Grand March inside the Kentucky State Capitol building in Frankfort, Ky. on Dec. 12, 2023. Their children Will, left, and Lila joined them.
A couple relaxes while enjoying the view at Sitka Bay in Sitka, Ak. on Aug. 26, 2023.
The American flag was flown at half staff at Jefferson Square Park in downtown Louisville, Ky. on Apr. 11, 2023 to honor the victims of the mass shooting at the Old National Bank yesterday. Gov. Andy Beshear ordered flags to be lowered to that level this week.
DeSales' Demba Jawo (10), center, celebrated with teammate Andrew Donohue (5) after Jawo shot to score his second goal against Bardstown during the first round the KHSAA State Soccer tournament at the DeSales High School field in Louisville, Ky. on Oct. 16, 2023. Donohue hit the first goal as DeSales won 3-0.
Friends, family and loved ones gather for the funeral services for Hall of Fame Louisville basketball coach Denny Crum at the Southeast Christian Church in Louisville, Ky. on May 15, 2023.
UK's Mason Moore (20) was rushed by catcher Devin Burkes (7) and other teammates as they doused him in shower after he delivered the last pitch to secure a 4-2 victory against Indiana during the NCAA Regional final in Lexington Ky. on June 5, 2023. The win earned UK a spot in the upcoming Super Regional in Louisiana.
