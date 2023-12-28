Courier Journal photojournalist Scott Utterback's best photos of 2023

Scott Utterback, Louisville Courier Journal
Billie Joe Armstrong, the lead singer of Green Day, performed on the Space Zebra Stage the last night of Louder Than Life. Sept. 24, 2023
Louisa Snowden had a blast at the St. JoeÕs Picnic Saturday on Frankfort Ave. Aug. 12, 2023
Kellis and Cali Booth enjoyed the Astro Wheel at the 2023 Kentucky State Fair. Aug. 17, 2023
Fans crowd surf during Rancid on the Loudmouth Stage of Louder Than Life Thursday evening. Sept. 21, 2023
Simmons’ De’Vhon Holley played in the pep band against Fisk. Jan. 25, 2023
Contestants of the Louisville Polar Plunge competed and helped raise money for the Special Olympics. Feb. 25, 2023
St. X's Carter Guillaume celebrates after winning the 2023 KHSAA State Wrestling’s 285 weight class championship. Feb. 25, 223
Louisville’s Ahmari Huggins-Bruce catches a ball for a touchdown against Boston College Saturday afternoon in L & N Stadium. Sept. 23, 2023
Kentucky cheerleaders entertained the crowd during a timeout against Kentucky State in Rupp Arena. Nov. 2, 2023
Larry Kaufman rode in the Bulls & Barrels Rodeo at the 90th Oldham County Fair. Aug. 2, 2023
