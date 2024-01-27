The Courier Journal wins big at Kentucky Press Association awards. Here are the winners

The Courier Journal won 22 awards in the Kentucky Press Association awards Friday night.

The newspaper staff won awards in the Daily 2 category, including second place in the General Excellence category. The category applies to newspapers that publish four days per week or more with a certified circulation of 10,001 and above, according to the Kentucky Press association awards.

"It's always great for The Courier Journal journalists to be recognized for their work," Courier Journal Editor Mary Irby-Jones said. "We really strive to do journalism that has an impact on our community, and that changes the lives and hold people accountable."

Enterprise reporter Stephanie Kuzydym won the 2023 Jon Fleischaker Freedom of Information Award, presented by the Associated Press, in the Daily Division, for her Safer Sidelines project, which investigated "sudden death in high school sports." Her work also won first place in the Best Investigative Story or Series.

"It is also an honor for us to win the Jon Fleischaker award for the second year in a row," Irby-Jones said. "We will continue to do work that seeks to have open government and seeks to provide a way for the public to access public information."

First place

Best editorial writer, 1st place — Courier Journal editorial board

Best breaking news coverage, 1st place — Krista Johnson, "Bus delays, overcrowding mark first day of school at JCPS"

Best columnist, 1st place — Maggie Menderski

Best investigative story or series, 1st place — Stephanie Kuzydym, Safer Sidelines

Best editorial page, 1st place — Bonnie Feldkamp

Best headline writer, 1st place — Veda Morgan

Best feature picture, 1st place— Sam Upshaw Jr.

Environmental health specialist Rikki Townzen examined discarded containers in the Trinity Pines community of Trinity County, Calif., on May 9, 2023. Local health officials are concerned that the soil may have been contaminated with the runoff of chemicals from nearby illegal marijuana grow site operations.

Second place

Best breaking news coverage, 2nd place — Courier Journal Staff

Best general news story, 2nd place — Olivia Krauth

Best columnist, 2nd place — Joe Gerth

Best business/agribusiness story, 2nd place — Matt Glowicki

Best headline writer, 2nd place — Nick Hollkamp

Best general news picture, 2nd place — Jeff Faughender

Best picture essay, 2nd place tie — Michael Clevenger

General Excellence (Daily 2 division), 2nd place — The Courier Journal

Third place

Best breaking news coverage, 3rd place — Lucas Aulbach

Best enterprise/analytical coverage, 3rd place — Deborah Yetter

Best ongoing/extended coverage, 3rd place — Krista Johnson, "JCPS schools closed: Marty Pollio calls first day a 'transportation disaster'"

Best business/agribusiness story, 3rd place — Morgan Watkins, "What is delta-8 THC? 7 things to know about the marijuana alternative"

Best lede, 3rd place — Maggie Menderski

Best sports picture, 3rd place— Sam Upshaw Jr.

