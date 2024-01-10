Courier & Press seeking nominations for 'Student of the Week' award, starting soon

Every day in Southwestern Indiana, thousands of teenagers walk through the doors of local high schools. Many of them do great things that the community at large should hear about.

The Courier & Press wants to help shine a light on those young people and their accomplishments.

We're starting a weekly "Student of the Week" recognition program on courierpress.com and the Courier & Press app. We'll also publish the nominees (and the poll-chosen winner) in the weekend print edition.

The Courier & Press has asked administrators at local high schools to tell us each week, in a few sentences, about someone from their student body who has exceeded expectations, whether it's in academics or citizenship. We think this will make a great pairing with the Courier & Press sports team's Athlete of the Week poll.

Schools can nominate students by emailing us each week at studentoftheweek@courierpress.com. Nominations will be accepted each week from Monday through Thursday, with the poll on courierpress.com running the following week, beginning at 5 a.m. Monday.

Voting is open to everyone who visits our site.

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Courier & Press seeking nominations for 'Student of the Week' award