New course to boost nursing and midwifery careers

The course allows people to achieve the academic qualifications needed to study nursing

A new course at the Isle of Man's only higher education institution hopes to boost numbers of people working in nursing and midwifery.

The Access to Higher Education Course for Nursing, Midwifery and Allied Health Professionals is available at University College Isle of Man (UCM).

The one-year full time course is worth the equivalent of three A levels.

UCM's Karen Davies said it would help "mature students to progress their education and careers".

The course been designed to allow people over the age of 18 to achieve the qualifications needed to join programmes offered within Manx Care, or to continue to study at university level.

'The future workforce'

Ms Davies, who is head of faculty for wellbeing at UCM, said it was "a great course for mature learners who want to pursue a career in nursing, midwifery or a health-related profession, but don’t have the entry requirements".

The course was "also great for someone who has been out of education for some time and wants to develop knowledge and confidence before taking the plunge into studying a degree", she said.

Education Minister Julie Edge said the course demonstrated the the department's "dedication to providing relevant, forward-thinking and island-based education."

The programme would equip students "with the skills needed to thrive in the ever-evolving landscape of the future workforce", she added.

Applicants need GCSEs in Maths and English at grade C or higher to qualify for the course.

