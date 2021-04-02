Course gives civilians insight into state troopers' jobs

Apr. 2—LEWISBURG — Use of force by law enforcement may be a hot topic in the country right now but to the Pennsylvania State Police, the subject has always been.

On Thursday, troopers hosted a class on the use of force in the state police during the Central Susquehanna Valley Citizen's Police Academy at the East Buffalo Township Municipal Building, in Lewisburg.

Even though it's Day Four of the trial for Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who is charged in the death of George Floyd, Lebanon state trooper Lt. Timothy Fetzer said the Pennsylvania State Police have been conducting the seminars well before last summer's incident transpired.

Milton trooper and state police spokesperson Mark Reasner said the class started last year but due to COVID-19 and other various circumstances, the eighth and final class of the program was delayed until Thursday.

Fetzer explained that less than 1/10th of a percent of service calls result in the use of force, based on various studies the state police had done.

"It's actually very rare," he said. "In my more than 20 years in the field, I have had to use force a handful of times."

Fetzer explained to the class of 10 how troopers may have no idea what they are in for when they arrive on scene.

He demonstrated a scenario with academy student Mark Knutson, 47, Sunbury, of how an officer may arrive at a scene and encounter an individual with any weapon.

Fetzer explained that troopers will always give commands to a suspect but in some cases, the law enforcement agent must make a decision to deescalate the situation in the safest possible way for the officer and the public based on their surroundings.

"There is a suspect standing with a gun and he is refusing to drop it," Fetzer said while demonstrating the situation. "The person can easily pull the trigger and put my life in danger or the lives of citizens and I do not have to take an unnecessary risk in these situations."

Fetzer demonstrated the difference between deploying his service weapon and an electronic weapon while having Knutson charge at him with a rubber knife.

He explained the time it takes an officer to switch weapons in case an electronic weapon failed.

"I will tell you that I have a whole new respect for police and what they go through," Knutson said. "If I was 20 years younger, I would be making a career change and I would become a trooper. I have learned so much and have seen how things could be placed in a bad light without people knowing the exact reasonings for what police do."

Fetzer said many situations arise when an individual resists arrest.

When the question posed by Turbotville resident and citizen academy student Abigail Appleman, 39, came up about bias from police to individuals, Fetzer explained what the state police do the first week of the police academy for cadets.

"We make them (cadets) talk to each other and we make them understand and build communication skills," he said.

Fetzer said he has not seen many cases of bias use of force and that the state police monitor troopers and evaluate cadets regularly.

Attendees appreciate lessons

"I have learned so much from this course," Appleman said. "I feel like a sponge and I am soaking up all this information and things I didn't know."

Appleman said she feels lucky to live in the Valley because most communities know their officers.

"It's nice that we are lucky to be able to know and see our officers on a regular basis," she said.

Sunbury Police Chief Brad Hare attended the class to continue educating his department as well, he said.

"The presentation was excellent and I thank the state police for allowing me to attend and gain more knowledge that I can bring back to the Sunbury Police Department," he said.

Reasner said because the program, which originally started off with 16 screened applicants, was a success, another eight-week course is being planned.

"We are thrilled with the way this turned out and we plan on another class," he said. "We will be working out the details and we learned a lot along the way. Everyone who participated asked great questions throughout the program and we are happy that we were able to give some understanding of what we do back to the community."

The eight-week course is a concept originated by the state police who wanted to offer any adults living in Union, Northumberland, Montour or Snyder counties and are interested in police procedures.