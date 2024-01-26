‘Of course I jolly well would’: Boris Johnson pledges to join Army to fight Russia if needed

Mr Johnson, then foreign secretary, in a Challenger tank with British Troops in a Nato deployment to Estonia in 2017 - Andrew Parsons/i-Images

Boris Johnson has backed the head of the British Army’s call for a citizen military, as he pledged to sign up if the UK goes to war with Russia.

The former prime minister made the comments after The Telegraph revealed that Gen Sir Patrick Sanders was planning a speech where he would warn that civilians will be called up in the event of a conflict because the British army is too small.

He said the Government would need to “train and equip” a citizen army, which forced Rishi Sunak to reject the idea and insist there would be no conscription of the public.

However, in his column for Mail Plus, Mr Johnson insisted he supported Gen Sir Patrick’s calls, adding that he himself would volunteer.

“Yes, Sah! Lance Corporal Johnson reporting for duty, Sah!,” he said, adding: “I want General Sanders to know that I have heeded his call for a new citizen army”.

“I saw him point his Kitcheneresque finger at the portly and apathetic form of the British public, and I was filled with a wild surmise,” he said.

“Does he mean me? I asked myself. Could I do it? Would I do it? Do I still have the stuff of battle in me?

Mr Johnson insists he has the training required for the military - Andrew Parsons/No10 Downing Street

“No sooner had I posed myself the question – would I sign up to fight for King and country? – than I had the answer. Of course I jolly well would.”

Mr Johnson, who has previously written columns about his struggles with his weight, insisted he had the training required for the military.

He said how from the ages of about 16 to 18 he belonged to the Combined Cadet Force, although conceded to have not at first been “a promising recruit” having failed the Empire Test, which involved safely cleaning, loading and firing a particular rifle.

“I caused my platoon to spend a very wet and cold night in the open on Salisbury Plain, guarding what turned out to be the wrong pylon,” he added, as well as describing his own performance at drill as “chaotic”.

Despite this Mr Johnson, who resigned as an MP over the partygate report which was investigating whether he misled Parliament when he told MPs that there had been no lockdown parties in Downing Street, claimed that overall the level of discipline in the training did him “a power of good”.

He added: “So you betcha – if it really came to it, I would be there in the dugout with General Sanders, and I bet there are many readers who feel the same.”

Mr Johnson said he “might not be the fittest or most agile of his recruits”, adding that in actuality he hoped and believed his services would not be called upon.

He said that while he did not believe war with Russia was imminent, “the best way to deter the aggression of men such as Vladimir Putin is to be strong”.

“That is why General Sanders is right in his essential point – that we must tackle the current problems in the Armed Forces, and especially of under-recruitment,” he said.

Earlier this month The Telegraph revealed the Navy has so few sailors it has had to decommission two warships to staff its new class of frigates.

In the 12 months to March, MoD figures showed that the Navy, which has 29,000 full-time recruits, performed the worst out of the three services for recruitment, as intake for both the Navy and Royal Marines dropped by 22.1 per cent compared with the previous year.

The RAF dropped by almost 17 per cent and the Army by nearly 15 per cent.

Mr Johnson said that while he believed the UK would spend 3 per cent of GDP on defence by 2030, up from its current Nato commitment of 2 per cent, “we are somehow failing to entice young men and women to join the junior ranks”.

He said this failure was in part down to competitive private-sector wages, as well as the possibility that the armed services are out of fashion.

Mr Johnson pointed to a “growing moral squeamishness” of Gen Z, who, after seeing conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan, do not “blaze with martial ardour at the thought of being engaged in the next one”.

However, citing an Oxford Union vote in 1933 where many members who said they would not fight for king and country eventually did, he said: “If it were to come to it, and they were called to save their country, I bet they would be found to be as bursting with the right stuff as any generation in history.”

Mr Johnson said to boost recruitment the military needed to end bans on certain tattoos as well as potentially relaxing some of the “extreme” fitness requirements.

He added: “I don’t think any man or woman ever regrets joining up.”