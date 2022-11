Of Course Lindsey Graham Is Already Kissing Donald Trump's Butt Again

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) jumped back on the Trump train on Tuesday.

A day after Graham declined to endorse what was then Donald Trump’s potential 2024 run for office, he jumped all-in with the former president after Trump officially launched his campaign for the White House on Tuesday night.

“If President Trump continues this tone and delivers this message on a consistent basis, he will be hard to beat,” Graham tweeted.

CNN fact-checking reporter Daniel Dale said Trump’s address was full of “wildly incorrect” claims and was only subdued because Trump read from a teleprompter.

If President Trump continues this tone and delivers this message on a consistent basis, he will be hard to beat.



His speech tonight, contrasting his policies and results against the Biden Administration, charts a winning path for him in the primaries and general election. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) November 16, 2022

Trump’s announcement speech “charts a winning path for him in the primaries and general election,” Graham gushed.

As we listen to President Trump remind us of what is possible regarding our borders, economy, and national security, it is my hope that he will continue to focus on the solutions that he offered tonight to restore a broken America. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) November 16, 2022

Critics reminded Graham of his pre-2016 election prediction that the GOP “will get destroyed … and we will deserve it” if Trump won the party’s presidential nomination.

Of course, Graham then went on to become one of Trump’s biggest defenders. The senator condemned Trump for inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection, but quickly resumed his bootlicking.

So, did they remove your sense of shame surgically, or was it some kind of genetic alteration?



I mean, you actually typed these tweets knowing everything you know. https://t.co/mTS7zjFzGc — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) November 16, 2022

Would you say that this is the moment he truly became Presidential? https://t.co/W7KnWzj0Vy — Ken Tremendous (@KenTremendous) November 16, 2022

