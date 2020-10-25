'Of course not': McConnell responds to questions about whether there are health issues the public should be warned about concerning his bruised hands

Photos of bruises on Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell's hands and mouth raised concerns about his health on social media. Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images

After photos of his bruised hands raised concerns about his health, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told reporters he does not have health issues.

When asked if there are any health concerns the public should know about, he answered "of course not" and said the bruises raise "no concerns," CNN reported.

His mouth had appeared to have small bruises as well.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell shut down concerns over his health raised from photos of his bruised and bandaged hands.

At a press conference on Tuesday, photos showed McConnell's hands appear to be bandaged and bruised. His mouth appeared to have small bruises as well. Social media users raised concerns about his health based on these photos.

McConnell told reporters on Thursday that there are "no concerns" about his health when asked about the bruises, according to CNN. When asked if he had any health issues he should inform the public about, McConnell responded "of course not," CNN reported.

On Friday when McConnell spoke on the Senate floor about Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, his mouth no longer appeared to have bruises, the Associated Press reported.

