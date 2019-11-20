Of Course People Have Memes of Gordon Sondland's Impeachment Testimony

After Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union, opened his impeachment inquiry testimony by stating that he “followed the president’s orders” in pressuring Ukraine, the reaction on social media was swift.

Sondland took the public witness stand on Wednesday to revise his testimony after originally telling impeachment investigators in October that he saw no linkage between the Trump administration’s withholding of millions of dollars of aide to Ukraine and pushing the country’s government to investigate the Bidens.

The ambassador has now testified before the House Intelligence Committee that he and other U.S. officials were working at the “express direction of the President” when they cooperated with Rudy Giuliani on Ukraine policy and that there was in fact a quid pro quo.

The internet quickly latched on to these claims, as well as reactions from government officials like Rep. Devin Nunes, and did what the internet does best: Got to joking.

Gordon Sondland looks to me like Austin Powers's nemesis, Dr. Evil. I keep expecting him to touch his little finger to the corner of his mouth and say, "When I was 18 I went to evil medical school. At age 25 I took up tap dancing..." — Stephen King (@StephenKing) November 20, 2019

Fun Fact! "Gordon Sondland" is also the name of a rocking chair at IKEA — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) November 20, 2019

I have no idea if he helped anyone commit crimes or whatever but I would like to invite Gordon Sondland over for a dinner party. — Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) November 20, 2019

This Amb. Sondland pic is the greatest. via @washingtonpost pic.twitter.com/wzA8JbcSfB — Christina Ginn (@NBChristinaGinn) November 20, 2019

OK, Sondland is at the gate, about to board the flight to Brussels. In the romcom version of today, who comes running up breathlessly? — ryan teague beckwith (@ryanbeckwith) November 20, 2019