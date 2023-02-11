Coursera Full Year 2022 Earnings: EPS Misses Expectations

Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Full Year 2022 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: US$523.8m (up 26% from FY 2021).

  • Net loss: US$175.4m (loss widened by 21% from FY 2021).

  • US$1.21 loss per share.

earnings-and-revenue-growth

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Coursera EPS Misses Expectations

Revenue was in line with analyst estimates. Earnings per share (EPS) missed analyst estimates by 6.7%.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 15% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 8.9% growth forecast for the Consumer Services industry in the US.

Performance of the American Consumer Services industry.

The company's shares are down 17% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

It's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Coursera, and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

