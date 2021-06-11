Court affidavits detail Flores' arrest

Jun. 10—WILLIMANTIC — Local activist and former town council member James Flores was arrested after engaging in separate altercations with town staff and police this month and last month.

Details regarding the arrests were available in court arrest affidavits obtained in Danielson Superior Court Tuesday.

Flores, 63, who lives in Willimantic, was in court Monday and is due in court again July 23, according to the court clerk's office.

He received the following charges in connection with two separate cases: two counts of interfering with an officer/resisting; two counts of assault on a public safety officer/ EMT/ transit worker/ health care worker; disorderly conduct; and first- degree criminal trespassing on public land.

The criminal trespassing and disorderly conduct charges stem from an incident May 3, while the other charges stem from an incident June 4.

Initially, police issued Flores $11,500 in bonds in connection with his charges.

However, according to court records, he was released from custody on a promise to appear. Protests were held outside the police station Friday and Saturday in support of Flores.

He estimated 50 to 60 people attended the protest throughout the day Saturday, which he said showed how much people support him.

Flores has been a vocal activist about several issues in town, including his desire for police accountability and racism issues.

" I feel like I was framed by the police," he said Wednesday. "That was not a good reason to be arrested."

In response to comments Windham Mayor Thomas DeVivo made to the Chronicle in a story published Saturday, Flores has accused DeVivo of being insensitive to the causes he is advocating for.

" I don't understand why he would say I don't care," DeVivo said, noting he did not get Flores arrested.

He said he and other council members passed a resolution declaring racism as a

COURT, Page 4