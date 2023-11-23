Court affirms Winona County's denial of Daley Farms expansion

Nov. 22—WINONA, Minn. — Nearly five years after the first denial, Winona County District Court affirmed Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023, the Winona County Board of Adjustment's decision to deny a request by Daley Farms to waive the county's cap for feedlots.

In 2018, Daley Farms, a family-owned dairy near Lewiston, applied for a waiver of the county's 1,500 animal unit cap for feedlots to expand its farm to 6,000 animal units. The county's board of adjustment denied the request in February 2019. The ruling is the latest decision in a continuing legal battle.

In

2021, the Minnesota Court of Appeals declined to hear arguments by the Daleys concerning the variance request.

Ben Daley, an owner and operator at Daley Farms, said the decision came as a surprise to him and his family, adding he plans to appeal.

"We'll take it however far it needs to go," he said. "We've got more outlets."

Environmental advocates applauded the decision.

"Today, the Court affirmed local control, and Winona County's ability to say no to large, mega-feedlots that dwarf other farms in the community and threaten the community's drinking water," said Amelia Vohs, Minnesota Center for Environmental Advocacy staff attorney.

Daley said the ruling disregarded potential bias by members of the board of adjustment. That alleged bias was the basis for a different suit the Daleys also filed in 2021 against the county and individual members of the Land Stewardship Project. The Daleys dropped that suit in March 2023. A judge dismissed it without prejudice.

Daley said he dropped that suit in order to speed up the appeal case in Winona County District Court and may revisit filing it again in the future.

"We'll look at that again, absolutely, but we don't want it to slow down the appeal," Daley said.

In the Tuesday decision, the court wrote that the Board's decision to deny Daleys' variance request was "reasonable, and based on legally sufficient criteria."

The court also noted the Daleys had said they could expand by establishing smaller operations in other areas but that doing so would be more costly than expanding existing operations.

"(E)vidence in the record supports the conclusion Daley Farm's variance request was based on economic considerations alone," District Court Judge Douglas C. Bayley wrote in the decision. "Therefore, the Board's decision was reasonable."

Winona County adopted its animal cap ordinance in 1998 to balance the interests of farmers with the risks industrial agricultural practices pose to groundwater, specifically nitrate contamination, in the region's porous karst geology.

The safety standard for nitrates is 10 parts per million or less from the tap for drinking water,

but people with private wells often find their nitrate levels are higher.

High nitrate levels are

associated with a variety of illnesses,

mainly methemoglobinemia — otherwise known as blue baby syndrome — as well as conditions in adults including increased heart rates, nausea, stomach cramps and headaches.

Karst geology allows agriculture runoff to more easily seep into groundwater. This can

contaminate wells which most people in Winona County rely on for drinking water.

A Minnesota Department of Agriculture's groundwater study showed that in western Winona and eastern Olmsted County between 10% and 55% of households across about 10 townships had water above the health risk limits.

Daley said changing the scale or location of the variance request wouldn't make sense.

"That isn't an option," he said. "It fits what we would like, it fits the topography, it fits the land use around us."

Adding smaller operations in other areas of the county would serve to increase the spread of pollution.

Daley also pointed out that the plan was approved by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency before being denied at the county level, adding the plans and the operation, in general, are under constant scrutiny for runoff and pollution monitoring.

"We're the most under-the-microscope dairy farm in the state of Minnesota," he said.