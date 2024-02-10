Court allows ex-SDSU football players to use explicit videos for defense in rape suit

Above: A Dec. 13 report from FOX 5’s Zara Barker after Matt Araiza spoke out on the dismissal of the rape claims against him.

SAN DIEGO (FOX 5/KUSI) — Former San Diego State football players accused of gang raping a teenager at an off-campus house party in October 2021 will be allowed to use explicit videos in their defense after a state appeals court blocked a bid by her lawyers to prevent it.

In a ruling Thursday, the 4th District Court of Appeals unanimously found the videos to be “highly relevant evidence that provide insight into what occurred” on the night of the incident alleged in the lawsuit by the young woman outside her testimony and that of the defendants.

The videos, which depict alleged encounters between the then-17-year-old Jane Doe and the defendants, were thrust into the center of discovery disputes after attorneys for Matt Araiza, one of the football players initially named in the lawsuit, subpoenaed San Diego police for them.

Rancho Bernardo father released on bond after son allegedly threatened school shooting

At the time, his attorneys contended their contents would clear him of any wrongdoing, as they did not place him in the bedroom of the College Area home where the alleged rape took place.

They further pointed to the videos, which were uncovered in a months-long SDPD investigation into the case, as part of the reason why prosecutors with the county District Attorney’s office opted not to pursue criminal charges against the punter and his former teammates.

Doe’s attorneys, however, fought the disclosure of the videos in her civil case, arguing that since they depict sex acts with a minor it would be considered child pornography under state law and cannot be shared outside criminal prosecutions.

The allegations against Araiza have since been dropped. Four defendants remain in the suit: Zavier Leonard, Jonathan Harrison, Jaiden Brown and Nowlin “Pa’a” Ewaliko.

Last summer, the San Diego Superior Court judge hearing the lawsuit issued a ruling to allow the videos — 12 in total, each under a minute in length — to be used as evidence for the players’ defense under tight restrictions. That was put on hold after Doe appealed the decision.

” … it is clear that the videos are discoverable unless prohibited by statute or public policy,” the 4th District Court of Appeals wrote in its ruling on Thursday. ” … we determine that Leonard’s and Ewaliko’s use of the videos to defend themselves in this civil action is not the type of possession and/or publication the Legislature sought to criminalize.”

Former SDSU punter Matt Araiza speaks out after rape claims dismissed

With this ruling, the defense will be able to copy and use the videos under the same court-ordered restrictions put in place by the Superior Court judge, including the destruction of them after the case concludes — except for one copy of them to be kept at the court in case of appeal. It is unclear whether they will be allowed to be shown to a jury.

FOX 5/KUSI has reached out to the attorneys for Doe and the defendants, but did not receive a response before publication.

The jury trial was initially set to begin on Feb. 16, but that has since been vacated. Instead, the parties will meet for a status conference. A new trial date has not yet been set by the court.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego & KUSI News.