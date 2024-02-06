Court annex renovations progressing

Feb. 6—Renovations of the County Courthouse Annex building are progressing, according to the project manager.

Ken Shaw, construction manager at-risk with Hope Equipment and Construction, updated the county commissioners on the renovation project, being funded by American Rescue Plan Act dollars.

"The walls are now textured, they're ready to paint," he said.

Shaw said he hopes to solicit bids on county fairground improvements in roughly two weeks. He said that timeline would allow them to receive bids around the second week in March.

County leaders approved funds for what they called a mid-sized transaction station with bullet resistance glazing from Covenant Security Equipment.

The board opened one bid to purchase three 500 gallon sprayers for Stephens County District 3. Commissioner Russell Morgan said the bid came in at $25,530. "That's at $8,510 a piece," he said. Commissioners approved the bid from Wylie Sprayers.

The board opened 12 Oklahoma Department of Transportation pay claims for a project at 1790 over East Cow Creek in District 3. Individual claims include: A claim for $906.25, claim for $906.25, claim for $302.08, claim for $302.08, claim for $302.08, claim for $90.63, claim for $120.83, claim for $120.83, claim for $60.42, claim for $60.42, claim for $226.56 and claim for $226.56. The commission approved all 12 claims to total $3,624.99.

The board approved seven fairground use agreements for birthday parties, with two on Feb. 24 and one on March 2. A barrel race on Feb. 9-11 at the Stephens County Arena, the Nicole Nichols Legacy Foundation Car Show on March 16 at the Stephens County Arena, a family reunion on April 27 and a family reunion on Sept. 14.

The Stephens County Commissioners will convene again at 9:30 a.m., Monday, Feb. 12 at the Stephens County Courthouse.