Apr. 6—INDIANAPOLIS — Appellate judges have rejected a man's bid to cut his sentence in half after he received a total of 100 years for child molesting.

Timothy Patrick, 65, was sentenced to two 45-year prison terms and another 10 years suspended after he was convicted at a trial in June. A jury found him guilty of two counts of child molesting as a Level 1 felony and one count as a Level 4 felony.