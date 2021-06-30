Court of Appeals affirms Meeker County criminal sexual conduct case

Jun. 30—ST. PAUL — A Meeker County jury's conviction of Paul Matthew Ashfeld, 37, of Watkins, on first-degree criminal sexual conduct will stand after the Minnesota Court of Appeals affirmed a court's decision not to reverse it.

In an order released June 21, the Court of Appeals rejected Ashfeld's argument that the District Court in Meeker County had erred by admitting prejudicial hearsay statements of the victim and that the prosecutor committed misconduct during closing argument by comparing her to a "hunted animal."

A Meeker County jury returned guilty verdicts against Ashfeld on Jan. 31, 2018, to charges of first-, second- and third-degree criminal sexual conduct. The court did not adjudicate the second- and third-degree charges, and sentenced him to 144 months in prison on the first-degree charge as the greater offense.

Ashfeld did not file a direct appeal to the verdicts, but petitioned instead for postconviction relief. He objected to the playing of the second of two audio recordings of out-of-court statements the victim had made about the assault. He objected to testimony by a detective in which the officer recounted statements the victim had made to him.

And, Ashfeld charged that the prosecutor inflamed and prejudiced the jury by describing the victim as a "hunted animal."

Court of Appeals decision Paul Ashfeld by West Central Tribune on Scribd

The Court of Appeals found that the victim's statements in the second audio were admissible evidence, even if they repeated statements in the first audio. The credibility of the witness had been challenged and the second audio helped the jury assess the credibility of the witness, the court cited as supporting its presentation to the jury.

While the testimony of the detective repeated some of the victim's statements, it was admissible evidence as well. Its focus was on the investigative process, the court said.

The prosecutor described the victim as a "hunted animal" in response to the defendant's attacks on her credibility, and not to inflame or prejudice the jury, the court concluded.

The original criminal complaint alleged that Ashfeld violently assaulted the victim over a two-hour period in her home during the early morning hours of March 11, 2017.