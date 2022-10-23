Court of Appeals divided on Marlena in newly released opinion affirming contempts

Customers walk into Marlena's Bistro and Pizzeria on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, located at 909 Lincoln Ave. in Holland.

HOLLAND — The Michigan Court of Appeals has finally reached a decision in the strange case of Marlena Pavlos-Hackney, affirming two contempt of court orders, but remanding the second order back to trial court for "refashioning."

It's the second legal blow to Holland restauranteur Pavlos-Hackney this month, coming on the heels of a refusal by Ingham County Judge Wanda Stokes to dismiss the case and award Pavlos-Hackney damages.

Pavlos-Hackney has long argued her constitutional rights were violated, both when she was asked and ordered to close her restaurant — Marlena's Bistro and Pizzeria — in the winter months of 2020 and 2021 for failing to follow COVID-19 restrictions, and when she was arrested on an outstanding bench warrant and jailed for several days until she paid $15,000 in contempt of court fines.

Despite her efforts, it seems unlikely Pavlos-Hackney will see all, or even most, of that money returned. Pavlos-Hackney first took her legal argument to the Michigan Court of Appeals in June 2021. The action sought to reconsider contempt of court findings, release audio or video of Pavlos-Hackney's arraignment and amend an "inaccurate" transcript — all motions denied by Stokes in May 2021.

The divided Court of Appeals released a majority opinion Thursday, Oct. 20, affirming both contempt of court findings, but remanding the second contempt charge to the court in Ingham County for "refashioning." The court said Pavlos-Hackney received, in full, the due process to which she was entitled, and could have argued the fines posed an insurmountable hardship before payment.

The court found the first order of contempt "clearly not refundable," given Pavlos-Hackney's "willful and open continued defiance" of court orders. However, because Pavlos-Hackney did, in fact, close her restaurant upon incarceration, the court in Ingham County must now decide if the second fine was "conditional or compensatory."

The first order of contempt, the appeals court said, fell in the "conditional" category — a $7,500 fine intended to coerce Pavlos-Hackney into compliance. If the second order falls in the same category, the court said, the fine could be returned in whole or in part, because the restaurant ultimately closed.

If the second order falls in the "compensatory" category, the court may consider using the funds to reimburse the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, which has argued the case against Pavlos-Hackney since early 2021. The fine could also be split between the parties.

The court finding was signed by two judges, Amy Ronayne Krause and Kristina Robinson Garrett, while a dissent was filed by Judge Brock Swartzle.

Swartzle argued the first contempt finding should also be remanded and considered for reimbursement to MDARD, or considered for reimbursement to Pavlos-Hackney due to financial hardship. Swartzle wrote that, just because Pavlos-Hackney was able to pay the fines at the time of her incarceration, it doesn't mean payment didn't pose hardship.

Pavlos-Hackney came on MDARD's radar in late 2020, when reports surfaced she was failing to enforce then-statewide pandemic restrictions, including social distancing and mask-wearing. Her food license was revoked in January 2021 — but the restaurant remained open.

Pavlos-Hackney ignored a temporary restraining order meant to keep her from continuing operations and refused to allow inspectors or law enforcement into her restaurant. In response, Stokes issued a bench warrant for Pavlos-Hackney's arrest.

Shortly thereafter, she was arrested by Michigan State Police and spent four nights in Ingham County Jail following her arraignment by Judge Rosemarie Aquilina. She was released March 23, after paying the $15,000 contempt fines and shuttering her restaurant.

The restaurant's food license was restored in July and Marlena's Bistro reopened in September 2021.

Throughout 2022, the restaurant has been a stopping point for political candidates — including Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon, who visited the restaurant Wednesday, Oct. 5, and former Republican gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelley, who currently faces charges for his involvement in the Jan. 6 insurrection on the U.S. Capitol.

Pavlos-Hackney has repeatedly refused to comment to The Sentinel.

