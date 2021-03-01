Court of Appeals to hear third-degree murder argument in Derek Chauvin case today

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Chao Xiong, Star Tribune
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Minnesota Court of Appeals will hear arguments this afternoon about whether it should overturn a trial judge's decision that prohibited charging former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin with third-degree murder in George Floyd's death.

Prosecutors from Attorney General Keith Ellison's office will argue at a 1 p.m. virtual hearing that the court should intervene and allow the charge. The hearing can be viewed publicly at this link.

The hearing is the latest in a string of unusual legal maneuverings in the case, and could potentially delay Chauvin's trial, one legal scholar has said.

Chauvin, who knelt on Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes May 25, is scheduled to be tried next Monday on second-degree murder and manslaughter. Jury selection in the case is scheduled to last three weeks. Opening statements and testimony are scheduled to begin March 29, with testimony lasting two to four weeks.

The debate about the merits of third-degree murder in Chauvin's case rests on whether the charge applies only when a defendant's actions put multiple people instead of a specific individual at risk and results in a death, or, whether it can apply when the defendant directs their attention at a single person.

Chauvin had been charged with third-degree murder, but Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill dropped the count in October, writing that the defendants had targeted Floyd and no one else.

According to state statute, third-degree murder applies when a defendant kills someone "by perpetrating an act eminently dangerous to others and evincing a depraved mind." Veteran attorneys have said it would apply, for instance, to someone shooting indiscriminately into a moving train. It is commonly used to charge drug dealers in overdose deaths.

The Court of Appeals issued a Feb. 1 decision upholding the third-degree murder conviction of former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor in the 2017 fatal shooting of Justine Ruszczyk Damond. The court ruled that the charge can apply when a single person is targeted, prompting prosecutors to ask Cahill in February to reinstate the count against Chauvin and add it for the first time against his co-defendants.

Cahill denied the request, stating his opposition to the Court of Appeals ruling. Prosecutors asked the Court of Appeals to overturn his ruling and uphold its own interpretation of the law.

Prosecutors also want to add aiding and abetting third-degree murder against Chauvin's former colleagues — J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao — who are charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and manslaughter. They are scheduled to be tried in one trial Aug. 23.

Veteran attorneys and legal scholars have said adding third-degree murder to the cases could be a strategic move by prosecutors to give jurors more opportunities to convict the former officers, who were all fired and who are all free on bond.

"They're scared … they can't get a conviction," defense attorney Joe Friedberg said in an interview last week. "They've got a problem on their hands, so they want to muddy the waters with third-degree murder, which is not applicable. I don't blame them."

Friedberg adheres to Cahill's reading of third-degree murder and believes the Court of Appeals' interpretation was "pure nonsense."

Minnesota sentencing guidelines call for identical presumptive prison terms for second- and third-degree murder — a term of 12 1/2 years in prison for someone with a clean criminal history and up to 20 years as the criminal history increases. However, the statutory language states that second-degree murder is punishable by up to 40 years in prison and third-degree murder is punishable by up to 25 years.

Jurors are provided copies of the charges and statutory language during deliberations, but not copies of Minnesota sentencing guidelines. Second-degree manslaughter is up to 10 years in prison and/or a $20,000 fine, according to state statute.

Prosecutors have said that in the event of convictions, they will seek aggravated sentences — longer terms than recommended by the state sentencing guidelines — due to the "particular cruelty" shown to Floyd and the "gratuitous pain" allegedly caused by the defendants.

Joseph Daly, emeritus professor at Mitchell Hamline School of Law, said in an interview last week that he expected the Court of Appeals to decide the matter before Chauvin's trial even though it has 90 days to rule after a hearing. However, he said, any decision could potentially delay the trial even though the Court of Appeals previously rejected prosecutors' request that it postpone the trial due to COVID-19. Cahill had twice rejected prosecutors' request to delay the trial until the summertime, prompting them to seek Court of Appeals intervention.

A ruling in favor of the prosecution could raise questions about constitutional rights and whether Chauvin could receive a fair trial with no additional time to rebuild his case around the added murder count, he said.

Either way the Court of Appeals rules, Daly added, prosecutors and Chauvin's attorney, Eric Nelson, could also ask the Minnesota Supreme Court for further review, causing a delay.

"Ultimately, it's really hard to predict what [the Court of Appeals is] going to do," Daly said. "This case is so important, not just to the state of Minnesota, but it's important to the nation — to the world."

Chao Xiong • 612-270-4708

Twitter: @ChaoStrib

Recommended Stories

  • 2nd endangered orangutan baby in 2 years at New Orleans zoo

    It’s cute, cuddled, red-haired, and critically endangered — and the second Sumatran orangutan born in two years at the zoo in New Orleans. Veterinarians haven’t yet been able to weigh, measure and determine the sex of the baby born early Sunday to 12-year-old Reese, Audubon Zoo spokeswoman Annie Kinler Matherne said Monday. “Reese is cuddling and being very attentive with the infant, but we cannot confirm lactation and nursing just yet,” Matherne said in an email.

  • Kourtney Kardashian admits Kim made her cry when she called her the 'least exciting to look at': 'I took it really personally'

    The eldest Kardashian was getting her makeup done by sister Kylie Jenner, who asked her about the vicious argument she and Kim had in 2018.

  • The Supreme Court finally rejected Sidney Powell's election conspiracy theory lawsuits

    It extends an extraordinary losing streak for lawsuits from Donald Trump and his allies seeking to overturn the 2020 presidential election results.

  • Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez shoots back at Ted Cruz, saying he treated storm-hit Texas as a 'layover' between trips to Cancun and CPAC

    "It appears Texas was just a layover stop for him between Cancun and Orlando to drop a pack of water into someone's trunk," Ocasio-Cortez said.

  • 16 things you probably didn't know about 'The Queen's Gambit'

    From what it's based on to how you recognize the actors, there are plenty of things you may not know about the Netflix original series about chess.

  • Prince Harry: Split from royal life 'unbelievably tough'

    Prince Harry says the process of separating from royal life has been very difficult for him and his wife, Meghan. In an interview with Oprah Winfrey, Harry invoked the memory of his late mother, Princess Diana, who had to find her way alone after she and Prince Charles divorced. Diana was shown in a photo holding toddler Harry as he made the comments.

  • As Texans lost power in winter storm, oil and gas pollution increased across state

    Environmental advocates say that during the winter storm: “We lost power, we lost water, and we gained pollution.”

  • Golden Globes 2021: The winners and nominees in full

    The 78th annual Golden Globe Awards have been handed out in a virtual ceremony.

  • European Commission raises hopes of coronavirus vaccine passports to ease travel for work and tourism

    European Union plans for a coronavirus vaccine passport could be opened up to British tourists and other non-EU holidaymakers, Brussels said on Monday. Ursula von der Leyen said the EU-wide “Digital Green Pass” would be proposed this month and that it could be a first step towards a virus passport for travel from outside the bloc. "The Digital Green Pass should facilitate Europeans‘ lives. The aim is to gradually enable them to move safely in the EU or abroad - for work or tourism,” the European Commission president said. The chief spokesman for the European Commission said the process would be done "step by step". “We work on a European solution now, this is where we start and then anything else would need to come after,” he said. "We’re of the view that in collaboration with the World Health Organisation there should be a way to scale this up globally." The UK said it was looking into the idea. “The Department for Transport will work and speak to countries across the world in terms of how they may look to introduce passports," the Prime Minister’s spokesman said in London. The Green Pass will include information such as whether the carrier has ever had coronavirus, been tested or vaccinated and is aimed at “facilitating safe free movement in the European Union.” The legislation will be put forward on March 17. Spanish Tourism Minister Reyes Maroto said that work should be speeded up to save the summer season and enable safe travel from the UK. “It is important to have the tools ready to start mobility and make Europe a safe travel destination again as soon as the virus incidence data allows for this,” Ms Maroto said at a meeting of EU tourism ministers in Lisbon.

  • Goya Foods CEO said Trump is 'the still actual president' and doubled down on false election claims at CPAC

    Goya Foods CEO Robert Unanue said Donald Trump is "the real, the legitimate, and the still actual president of the United States."

  • Fact-checking the wildest claims from Trump’s CPAC speech

    The president returned to some of his favourite debunked theories about the election, and much more

  • China moving 'step by step' in recertifying Boeing 737 MAX

    China's aviation regulator said on Monday its major safety concerns with the Boeing Co 737 MAX had to be "properly addressed" before conducting flight tests but it was studying a plan with U.S. planemaker for clearing aircraft to fly. The Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) conducted comprehensive and in-depth technical scrutiny of the Boeing 737 MAX, the agency's vice head Dong Zhiyi said, giving the regulator's stance on the plane which China grounded in early 2019.

  • 21 times celebrities recycled their red carpet looks

    These looks are so good they're worth repeating.

  • 'The Walking Dead' showrunner says the show's new villains were originally part of the plan for season 11

    Angela Kang tells Insider the reapers were supposed to be introduced on season 11. The pandemic changed that.

  • Prince Harry tells Oprah he worried history would repeat itself

    Prince Harry, who shocked Britain last year when he and his wife Meghan stepped back from royal duties, told U.S. interviewer Oprah Winfrey that he had worried about history repeating itself, according to excerpts released on Sunday. The CBS broadcast network released two brief clips from Winfrey's interview of the couple, which is scheduled to air on March 7. "My biggest concern was history repeating itself," Harry said, apparently referring to his mother Princess Diana, who was hounded by the British press and died at age 36 in a car crash in Paris after her divorce from Prince Charles.

  • 'The Crown,' 'Schitt's Creek' take Golden Globes TV honors

    Netflix Inc's British royal drama "The Crown," which focused its most recent season on the troubled marriage of Prince Charles and Princess Diana, led the television honors at Hollywood's Golden Globe awards on Sunday. "The Crown" was named best TV drama, one of four awards in total, including best actress for Emma Corrin, who played the young Diana struggling to adapt to life in the royal family. "Most of all, thank you so much to Diana," a surprised Corrin said as she accepted her award at the largely virtual ceremony via video.

  • Cumbria coal mine plan 'damaging PM's reputation'

    Foreign ambassadors say Boris Johnson's tacit support for the mine prompts accusations of hypocrisy.

  • All the looks celebrities wore to the 2021 Golden Globes

    At the 2021 Golden Globe Awards, stars attended in their finest red-carpet attire, from Cinderella-like gowns to couture blazers and dresses.

  • The 9 most awkward moments from the Golden Globes

    The Golden Globes were done virtually, which led to plenty of technical difficulties and a few fumbled attempts to address diversity criticisms.

  • China said to speed up move to more survivable nuclear force

    China appears to be moving faster toward a capability to launch its newer nuclear missiles from underground silos, possibly to improve its ability to respond promptly to a nuclear attack, according to an American expert who analyzed satellite images of recent construction at a missile training area. Hans Kristensen, a longtime watcher of U.S., Russian and Chinese nuclear forces, said the imagery suggests that China is seeking to counter what it may view as a growing threat from the United States. The U.S. in recent years has pointed to China's nuclear modernization as a key justification for investing hundreds of billions of dollars in the coming two decades to build an all-new U.S. nuclear arsenal.