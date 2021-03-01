Court of Appeals to hear third-degree murder argument in Derek Chauvin case today

The Minnesota Court of Appeals will hear arguments this afternoon about whether it should overturn a trial judge's decision that prohibited charging former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin with third-degree murder in George Floyd's death.

Prosecutors from Attorney General Keith Ellison's office will argue at a 1 p.m. virtual hearing that the court should intervene and allow the charge. The hearing can be viewed publicly at this link.

The hearing is the latest in a string of unusual legal maneuverings in the case, and could potentially delay Chauvin's trial, one legal scholar has said.

Chauvin, who knelt on Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes May 25, is scheduled to be tried next Monday on second-degree murder and manslaughter. Jury selection in the case is scheduled to last three weeks. Opening statements and testimony are scheduled to begin March 29, with testimony lasting two to four weeks.

The debate about the merits of third-degree murder in Chauvin's case rests on whether the charge applies only when a defendant's actions put multiple people instead of a specific individual at risk and results in a death, or, whether it can apply when the defendant directs their attention at a single person.

Chauvin had been charged with third-degree murder, but Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill dropped the count in October, writing that the defendants had targeted Floyd and no one else.

According to state statute, third-degree murder applies when a defendant kills someone "by perpetrating an act eminently dangerous to others and evincing a depraved mind." Veteran attorneys have said it would apply, for instance, to someone shooting indiscriminately into a moving train. It is commonly used to charge drug dealers in overdose deaths.

The Court of Appeals issued a Feb. 1 decision upholding the third-degree murder conviction of former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor in the 2017 fatal shooting of Justine Ruszczyk Damond. The court ruled that the charge can apply when a single person is targeted, prompting prosecutors to ask Cahill in February to reinstate the count against Chauvin and add it for the first time against his co-defendants.

Cahill denied the request, stating his opposition to the Court of Appeals ruling. Prosecutors asked the Court of Appeals to overturn his ruling and uphold its own interpretation of the law.

Prosecutors also want to add aiding and abetting third-degree murder against Chauvin's former colleagues — J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao — who are charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and manslaughter. They are scheduled to be tried in one trial Aug. 23.

Veteran attorneys and legal scholars have said adding third-degree murder to the cases could be a strategic move by prosecutors to give jurors more opportunities to convict the former officers, who were all fired and who are all free on bond.

"They're scared … they can't get a conviction," defense attorney Joe Friedberg said in an interview last week. "They've got a problem on their hands, so they want to muddy the waters with third-degree murder, which is not applicable. I don't blame them."

Friedberg adheres to Cahill's reading of third-degree murder and believes the Court of Appeals' interpretation was "pure nonsense."

Minnesota sentencing guidelines call for identical presumptive prison terms for second- and third-degree murder — a term of 12 1/2 years in prison for someone with a clean criminal history and up to 20 years as the criminal history increases. However, the statutory language states that second-degree murder is punishable by up to 40 years in prison and third-degree murder is punishable by up to 25 years.

Jurors are provided copies of the charges and statutory language during deliberations, but not copies of Minnesota sentencing guidelines. Second-degree manslaughter is up to 10 years in prison and/or a $20,000 fine, according to state statute.

Prosecutors have said that in the event of convictions, they will seek aggravated sentences — longer terms than recommended by the state sentencing guidelines — due to the "particular cruelty" shown to Floyd and the "gratuitous pain" allegedly caused by the defendants.

Joseph Daly, emeritus professor at Mitchell Hamline School of Law, said in an interview last week that he expected the Court of Appeals to decide the matter before Chauvin's trial even though it has 90 days to rule after a hearing. However, he said, any decision could potentially delay the trial even though the Court of Appeals previously rejected prosecutors' request that it postpone the trial due to COVID-19. Cahill had twice rejected prosecutors' request to delay the trial until the summertime, prompting them to seek Court of Appeals intervention.

A ruling in favor of the prosecution could raise questions about constitutional rights and whether Chauvin could receive a fair trial with no additional time to rebuild his case around the added murder count, he said.

Either way the Court of Appeals rules, Daly added, prosecutors and Chauvin's attorney, Eric Nelson, could also ask the Minnesota Supreme Court for further review, causing a delay.

"Ultimately, it's really hard to predict what [the Court of Appeals is] going to do," Daly said. "This case is so important, not just to the state of Minnesota, but it's important to the nation — to the world."

