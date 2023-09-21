Court of Appeals hears case of gay Charlotte Catholic teacher fired from job

The U.S. Court of Appeals heard arguments Wednesday in a ruling against Charlotte Catholic High School.

In 2014, Lonnie Billiard was fired as a substitute teacher because he married another man.

PAST COVERAGE: Charlotte diocese to appeal ruling that Catholic school wrongfully fired gay substitute

He sued the school and diocese for sex discrimination and won.

A federal judge ruled his civil rights were violated, but the diocese appealed.

Its attorneys argued the case Wednesday before the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals.

It could be the end of this year or early next year before a ruling comes down.

Either side could appeal that ruling, which could send the case to the Supreme Court.

However, the Supreme Court picks up only a fraction of cases.