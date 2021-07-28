Court of Appeals reduces sentence for New Albany pilot

Jul. 27—NEW ALBANY — The Indiana Court of Appeals has taken 12 years off of the executed sentence of a former pilot who pleaded guilty last year in Floyd County to child exploitation.

Robert W. Brown, 49, was convicted last September of three level 4 felonies, following an investigation that started in January prompted by his girlfriend at the time finding child pornography on his iPad and reporting it to police. Per the plea agreement, the state agreed to drop two felonies for possession of child pornography and two other related pending cases; Brown was charged with intimidation and obstruction of justice for communication with a key witness while in jail.

He was sentenced in October by Floyd County Superior Court No. 1 Judge Susan Orth to 10 years for each charge, fully executed, to run consecutively. A level 4 felony can carry between two and 12 years, with an advisory of six.

Brown appealed the sentence, stating in a brief that the judge hadn't given enough weight to his lack of criminal history, guilty plea and cooperation with the investigation. He asked for the sentence to be reduced to either an aggregate 10 years or the advisory of six on each count.

On Thursday, the Indiana Court of Appeals issued an uncommon ruling revising Brown's sentence to seven years for each count, with one year suspended on each for a total of 18 years. Under Indiana sentencing guidelines, he may be released after serving 75% or 13 and-a-half years.

The ruling listed other similar but less serious cases and used that as a basis to decide that Brown's 30 years was "an 'outlier' and in need of revision," it states. The document states that Brown still be given consecutive, although shortened, sentences for each of the counts, due to the egregious nature of his crimes.

Police at the sentencing testified that during the investigation they had found thousands of pornographic images and videos of children, including at least one believed to be a local child, as well as photos of children and women in public places in Floyd County and Louisville, which were cropped to zoom in on particular body parts.

Floyd County Chief Deputy Prosector Evan Bardach said Tuesday that while the state respects the court of appeals, "we are greatly disappointed with this ruling," he said. "We feel that Judge Orth made an appropriate ruling and sentence originally on this...[and] I agree with that sentence much more than the sentence that was revised by the court of appeals."

Bardach said that the nature of the offenses, the severity of the material and the fact that he had been collecting it since 2013, made the case for Bardach and others involved "one of the most disturbing case that any of us have had in our careers."

The Floyd County prosecutor's office has requested the Indiana Attorney General take this to the state supreme court; the attorney general's office is expected to make a decision on that Wednesday.

In a previous story from June, the News and Tribune incorrectly reported that the court of appeals had denied Brown's sentence revision. The state had previously filed a brief supporting why it should not be granted, but the court of appeals did not make a ruling until Tuesday.