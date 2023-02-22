Court of appeals reverses Cass County reckless homicide conviction

Feb. 21—The Indiana Court of Appeals overturned a Cass County Superior Court sentence Monday for a driver accused of reckless homicide after he was involved in a fatal crash March 1, 2021.

Jaspreet Singh, 27, was driving a semi-trailer southbound on U.S. 35 when he missed a left turn onto U.S. 24. Court records state that the road, which has a speed limit of 60 mph, had "very sparse" traffic and that the sun was bright that day. Singh stopped in the left lane, turned on his hazard lights and backed up his semi-trailer.

The trailer was then struck by a black 2018 Chevrolet Equinox driven by 24-year-old Jamie Pay. According to court records, Pay's vehicle was traveling south at 73 to 75 mph when the crash occurred. The black box of Pay's vehicle showed she was accelerating until three seconds before the crash and her brakes were not applied. Pay was pronounced dead at the scene.

Singh called 911 and spoke with other drivers who stopped at the scene before being transported to the hospital. He and Pay were both drug tested, and results showed neither driver was intoxicated when the collision occurred.

The state filed one charge of reckless homicide, a Level 5 felony, against Singh on March 17, 2021. Singh was found guilty by a jury Feb. 17, 2022, and sentenced to six years in the Indiana Department of Correction on May 10, 2022. His driver's license was also suspended for five years.

Singh was given the option to spend the last year of his sentence in community corrections if he becomes eligible. He lived in California before his arrest, however, and his lawyer Mark Leeman said out-of-state defendants are not usually eligible for community corrections.

Singh appealed his conviction in early June, arguing the court excluded important evidence that suggested Pay was distracted by her phone seconds before the collision occurred. That evidence was presented by Indiana State Police Digital Forensic Examiner Alva Whited.

Story continues

Whited's investigation showed Pay opened a message on Snapchat at 8:21 a.m. the day of the crash. She then sent a Snapchat message, which Whited speculated was a photo or video, at 8:22 a.m. Singh called 911 to report the crash less than two minutes later at 8:24 a.m.

The state argued the evidence was irrelevant because it was impossible to determine how long Pay was distracted by sending the message and there was more than a minute between when Pay sent the message and the 911 call. The state also argued the evidence was harmful to Pay's character and would distract the jury from the facts of the case. The Cass County trial court ruled to exclude the evidence.

The Indiana Court of Appeals disagreed with that decision.

"A jury, if provided with the Snapchat evidence and the evidence about distracted driving, could have weighed all the evidence and reasonably determined that the crash occurred as Pay was sending the Snapchat message or seconds thereafter and that it took a minute or so for Singh to realize what had occurred, gather his senses, and then summon help by calling 911," Judge Terry Crone wrote in the appeals court's decision. "Stated otherwise, the jury reasonably could have decided that the moment of impact was closer to 8:22:41 a.m."

The Indiana Court of Appeals wrote that relevant evidence in a trial is used to "make a fact more or less probable than it would be without the evidence." When looking at the Snapchat evidence that was excluded from the trial, Singh argued to the appeals court it could show that Pay was not applying her brakes or swerving out of the truck's path because she was distracted by her phone, which would in turn would nullify the state's claim that Pay didn't see the semi-trailer because of glare from the sun. He also argued the evidence could suggest the crash would have occurred even if Singh's trailer was at a standstill.

"Reckless-homicide-via-vehicle cases are incredibly fact-sensitive. Here, without the introduction of the Snapchat evidence or the evidence about distracted driving, the jury did not have the full picture of this tragic situation," Crone wrote. "We cannot expect a jury to fulfill its duties in a vacuum. The law requires that the jury receive this relevant evidence to weigh alongside other critical evidence to then determine whether Singh's conduct was a proximate cause of Pay's death, whether he unjustifiably disregarded a risk of death, and ultimately whether Singh is guilty of reckless homicide."

The appeals court also disputed the idea that the evidence would cast Pay's character in a bad light.

"The Snapchat evidence is not an attempt to 'smear the character of' Pay, but is highly probative evidence of what exactly occurred that fateful day," Crone wrote. "If the defense had asked to introduce Pay's driving record, criminal history, or other far removed negative incidents, the 403 balance would be quite different, and we would find no abuse of discretion in excluding that type of evidence."

The decision clarified that there was no judgment from the appeals court about whether or not Singh was guilty and noted that, even with the Snapchat evidence, Singh could still be convicted. The appeals court reversed the trial court's decision on the case, so it will return to the Cass County trial court, and the Snapchat evidence will be considered along with the other facts of the case.