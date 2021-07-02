Court of Appeals reverses stay of adjudication in Willmar assault case, orders resentencing

Jul. 2—ST. PAUL — The Minnesota Court of Appeals has reversed a Kandiyohi County judge's decision to order a stay of adjudication for a Willmar man who pleaded guilty to an August 2020 assault in Willmar.

In an order released June 28, the Court of Appeals found that the District Court erred when ordering a stay of adjudication against the prosecution's wishes.

A stay of adjudication following a conviction in Minnesota means there will be no conviction for the offense on your records and the charge will ultimately be dismissed if the defendant follows terms set forth by the court.

According to court documents, Harold Leroy Fenstra Jr., as part of a plea deal, pleaded guilty in December 2020 to misdemeanor fifth-degree assault — inflict or attempt bodily harm for physically assaulting a 17-year-old in August 2020 following a dispute over the juvenile's driving. The plea deal included dismissing a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct — brawling or fighting.

The Kandiyohi County District Court ordered the stay of adjudication due to "particular circumstances in this matter that would justify treating this differently from a standard sentence," and to give Fenstra a chance to "clean (his) record."

The state objected to the sentence because the state had never offered a stay of adjudication as part of the plea deal, which the District Court acknowledged but ordered the stay anyway.

The state appealed the District Court's decision in December 2020.

The Court of Appeals found that, barring a finding of prosecutorial abuse, the District Court's reasoning for stay of adjudication was insufficient in this case.

The Court of Appeals did not order a new sentence for Fenstra in its opinion, leaving it to the District Court to decide.

No new sentencing date for Fenstra has been set.

