Court of Appeals upholds conviction of Chimayo woman who set husband on fire

Mar. 22—The state Court of Appeals has upheld the conviction of a Chimayó woman who was found guilty of aggravated battery and sentenced to 18 months in 2017 for setting her husband on fire in 2015.

Layla Coriz, 46, initially faced a charge of attempted murder in connection with the incident, in which she doused her husband, James Coriz, with a flammable liquid and ignited him following an argument. A judge found there was only enough evidence to charge her with aggravated battery.

Before her trial, Coriz's husband tried to get prosecutors to drop the charges. During her trial he glared at several jurors outside the courtroom and made a throat slashing motion toward the New Mexico State Police agent who had investigated the case while he was on the stand, according to reports at the time.

In her appeal, Coriz argued the court erred by not declaring a mistrial or questioning jurors about what they'd seen in addition to several other claims. The appellate court rejected those arguments Monday and affirmed her conviction.