Court of appeals upholds conviction of man who rendered woman a paraplegic

Oct. 2—The Indiana Court of Appeals upheld the conviction of a drunk driver who made a woman quadriplegic for life.

"We are grateful that the court of appeals upheld the convictions," Boone County Prosecutor Kent Eastwood said in a statement. "This case highlights all too well the everyday dangers of drunk driving. Drunk driving continues to be a significant public safety issue in our community."

Ryann Scott Early, 36, was convicted in December of eight charges, including causing catastrophic injury when operating a vehicle while intoxicated and causing catastrophic injury when operating a vehicle with an ACE of .08 or more, both level 4 felonies.

Following Early's bench trial, Boone Superior Court II Judge Bruce Petit sentenced him in February to 10 years with the Indiana Department of Correction, six to be served in prison and four on probation.

Early claimed during trial that he did not drink alcohol for hours ahead of the crash but after the crash, he drank whiskey that fell from his truck.

His appeal claims he became impaired after the crash and that the state did not prove he drove while impaired. But his blood alcohol concentration was .142, more than one and a half times the legal limit, an entire hour after the crash, appeals court Judge Elaine Brown, wrote in the decision.

Further, none of the emergency responders or police saw him drinking after the crash, but they did see him hide a liquor bottle. Other evidence gathered during the investigation indicated Early was intoxicated before the crash.

Brown found Early's version of events not to be credible. "We conclude that evidence of probative value exists from with the trier of fact could have found Early guilty beyond a reasonable doubt of causing catastrophic injury when operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a level 4 felony," Brown wrote.

Sherry Sue Schnee, wife of David Schnee and a mother, was driving south of Whitestown when Early's truck crossed a double yellow line going 79 miles per hour in a 40-mile-per-hour zone and crashed into Schnee's car. That was in October 2020.

The wreck hurt her so badly that she was left a quadriplegic and requires assistance for all self care and mobility. Her daughter, Erica Schnee, set up a GoFundMe page soon after to accept donations to help with the family's needs in the aftermath.

Schnee had multiple surgeries and was an intensive care patient for weeks, Erica wrote on the page, adding, "My mom realizes that she may never walk again. This is truly devastating to her due to her love of yoga, bike riding and hiking."

The family had to modify a bathroom, get a van to carry a wheelchair, add a wheelchair lift to their home, and make other modifications. And they got Sherry a therapy dog named Captain, according to updates on the page.

"Drunk drivers continue to kill more than 10,000 people a year in our country," Eastwood said. "And in the past year, Indiana has seen an increase in impaired driving deaths. This crime and resulting life altering injuries were completely preventable and we, as citizens of Boone County, must be vigilant in preventing this type of crime from happening."