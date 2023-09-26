Court of Appeals upholds Elwood mother's sentence in death of son

Sep. 26—ANDERSON — The Indiana Court of Appeals has confirmed the 35-year prison sentence of Alyson Stephen for the 2018 death of her son, Ryder.

Madison Circuit Court Division 1 Judge Angela Warner-Sims sentenced the Elwood woman in September 2022 in connection with the death of the 23-month-old boy on a charge of neglect of a dependent resulting in death.

Stephen's appeal contended that evidence presented was not sufficient to support her conviction and also argued that trial testimony by Elwood Police Chief Jason Brizendine was inadmissible.

The appeals court disagreed.

"The jury's verdict 'comes before us with a presumption of legitimacy, and we will not substitute our judgment for that of the fact-finder,'" the ruling states. "Reversal of a conviction based on sufficiency of the evidence is appropriate only if 'no reasonable fact-finder could find the elements of the crime proven beyond a reasonable doubt.'"

In her appeal, Stephen notes that her attorney did not object to Brizendine's trial testimony concerning her demeanor under questioning.

"The Indiana Supreme Court has held that a police officer's testimony summarizing a defendant's 'mode of answering questions' during an interview is generally not inadmissible especially when the jury was shown a video of the interview in its entirety," the appeal court argued.

The court noted that Brizendine's testimony was merely a description of her body language during the interview and that the jury was shown video of the interview.

Found unresponsive Oct. 26, 2018, at the home Stephen shared with Jacob Wootton, Ryder died three days later at Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis.

In sentencing Stephen in October 2022, Warner-Sims said the case was not about what actions Stephen took but what she failed to do to protect her son.

"You had a legal duty and obligation to protect that child," the judge said. "You failed to act, protect and be the parent that Ryder deserved."

Stephen had numerous opportunities to get help from her family and authorities, according to Warner-Sims.

"The warning signs that this relationship wouldn't turn out well (were there)," the judge said. "You ignored those opportunities to the detriment of your child."

Stephen didn't testify during her trial but did address the court prior to sentencing.

Wootton, her husband, was sentenced by Warner-Sims to 40 years after he pleaded guilty to neglect of a dependent causing death and 12 years as a habitual offender.

The Indiana Court of Appeals upheld Wootton's conviction and sentence.

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.