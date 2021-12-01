Court of Appeals upholds Lafayette County daycare molestation conviction

Nov. 30—OXFORD — The Mississippi Court of Appeals has upheld the conviction of a Lafayette County woman who allowed her husband to sexually molest children at the unlicensed daycare she ran out of their house.

On Monday, the state's court of appeals handed down a unanimous opinion upholding the 2019 conviction of Sherry Westmoreland, 63, of Harmonton, who was found guilty of three felony counts of child neglect and one misdemeanor count of failure to report a sex crime against a minor.

In the opinion, Judge Anthony Lawrence wrote that there was sufficient evidence to "conclude beyond a reasonable doubt that Sherry knowingly permitted the continued sexual abuse of" three of the victims. He added that "because it was reasonable for Sherry to suspect that a sex crime against (a fourth victim) occurred,' there was enough evidence showing she violated the mandatory reporting required of daycare workers."

Westmoreland was arrested in July 2018 and charged with six counts of contributing to the neglect of a child and six counts of failure to report a sex crime. Authorities argued that she knew her husband, John Robert Westmoreland, 49, was abusing girls, between the ages of 9 and 11, while she was in the same room.

A Lafayette County Circuit Court jury agreed in October 2019. Sherry Westmoreland was sentenced to a total of 10 years in prison. Her husband pleaded guilty to four counts of touching a child for lustful purposes and was sentenced to 60 years in December 2018.

On appeal, Westmoreland argued that the evidence presented at trial was insufficient to support the convictions. She also said her attorney was ineffective for not asking for the jury to be instructed about circumstantial evidence.

The Court of Appeals noted that in many of the instances, Westmoreland was in the same room when the abuse happened, and she had even told him to stop kissing the girls on the mouth.

On the argument of ineffective counsel, the court noted that the Mississippi Supreme Court has recently overruled the circumstantial evidence jury instruction. Instead, jurors are to consider all evidence presented, whether it is direct or circumstantial, when considering someone's guilt of innocence.

