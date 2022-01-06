Court of Appeals upholds robber's conviction

Jan. 6—MANKATO — A man will stay in prison for his role in an armed home invasion robbery, the Minnesota Court of Appeals has ruled. But a district judge will have to reconsider whether he should pay restitution.

Public defenders appealed the conviction that sent Luot Tut Makuac, 20, formerly of Mankato, to prison until at least mid-2025. The Court of Appeals on Monday upheld the conviction but overturned a restitution order.

Makuac and two teenagers forced their way into a residence at the College Town student complex in February, according to court documents. They held an occupant at gunpoint while they ransacked the residence and stole money and electronics.

A Blue Earth County District Court jury found Makuac guilty of robbery, burglary, assault and theft in October, and he was sent to prison and ordered to pay over $5,000 in restitution.

The appeal argued police officers shouldn't have been allowed to testify about what the victim said while identifying Makuac because it was hearsay. The appellate judges decided the issue was moot because "the other evidence of guilt was overwhelming."

The appellate judges did, however, find that Judge Mark Betters failed to consider whether Makuac was capable of paying more than $5,000 in restitution within one year. The Court of Appeals is requiring Betters to reconsider his restitution order.

The other adult suspect in the robbery is scheduled to go on trial in April. A juvenile also was charged.