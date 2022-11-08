Court appearance adjourned for Gouverneur woman accused in 2020 death of daughter Treyanna Summerville

Nov. 8—CANTON — A court appearance for a Gouverneur woman accused of killing her daughter in 2020 has been adjourned at the request of her attorney, according to the St. Lawrence County district attorney.

Lashanna N. Charlton is charged with second-degree murder, first- and second-degree manslaughter and child endangerment stemming from the death of her 18-year-old daughter Treyanna N. Summerville. The teen was found dead in their Gouverneur home, 135 Rowley St., on June 22, 2020.

St. Lawrence County District Attorney Gary M. Pasqua said Monday's appearance was "just adjourned at the request of defense counsel" and he didn't have any details. He declined to comment on the details of what would have been Charlton's plea. There are pre-trial hearings scheduled for Dec. 5 that will deal with things like which pieces of evidence are admissible at trial, and if any statements Charlton may have given to police can be admitted.

Charlton is represented by attorney Melissa K. Swartz , of Cambareri & Brenneck Attorneys at Law, Syracuse. Ms. Swartz could not be reached for comment.

Treyanna's half sister, who was 13 years old at the time of Treyanna's death, was originally charged with second-degree murder as a juvenile offender, but that has since been dismissed.

Charlton allegedly subjected Treyanna to prolonged physical abuse from June 16 to 22, 2020. Charlton allegedly struck her daughter's knee with a hammer. That caused an infection and ultimately sepsis, for which Charlton failed to seek medical attention, according to the indictment filed in county court on Sept. 30, 2021.

During that time, the indictment further alleges Charlton did not provide Treyanna with adequate nutrition and that she administered large doses of diphenhydramine to her, causing intoxication.

Diphenhydramine is an antihistamine with sedative properties and is the active ingredient in Benadryl, among many other over-the-counter medications.

Charlton has been free on $50,000 bond since shortly after her September 2021 arraignment.