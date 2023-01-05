Court appearance for suspect in Idaho killings
Authorities say the DNA of the man accused of killing four University of Idaho students was found on a knife sheath recovered at the crime scene. (Jan. 5)
Male DNA left on a button snap of a knife sheath was used to link a doctoral student in Washington state with the slayings of four University of Idaho students
The document offers new details on the horrific crime.
A criminology graduate student charged in the November slayings of four University of Idaho students agreed Tuesday to be extradited from Pennsylvania, where he was arrested last week, to face charges in Idaho (January 3)
The roommate said she did not recognize the masked man but saw him walking toward the home's back door to flee the scene.
One of the surviving roommates told authorities that she was in a “frozen shock phase” after seeing the killer in the house.
Suspect Bryan Kohberger's phone was in the area of the house where four students were killed at least 12 times in the months leading up to the attack.
Slain University of Idaho victims' roommate heard crying and saw the alleged killer clad in all black the morning of the mass murder, according to newly unsealed court documents
An Indiana sheriff's deputy gave Bryan Kohberger a verbal warning for following too closely, about a month after four University of Idaho students were killed. Kohberger was later found in Pennsylvania and charged in the killings (Jan. 4)
A FBI surveillance team was tracking Bryan Kohberger and his father on their cross-country road trip and directed Indiana police to pull the two over.
The probable cause affidavit provides new details about what allegedly happened the night four University of Idaho students were killed in an apartment.View Entire Post ›
The suspect in the quadruple homicide of four University of Idaho students was brought into the jail in the town of Moscow, Idaho, on Wednesday.
