Court appearance for suspect in Idaho killings

LONDON/MADRID (Reuters) -Britain's Prince Harry says his older brother and heir to the throne Prince William knocked him to the floor during a 2019 argument over Harry's American wife Meghan in his much-awaited memoir which went on sale days early in Spain on Thursday. In his book "Spare", Harry also discloses how the brothers, the sons of King Charles, had begged their father not to marry his second wife Camilla, now Queen Consort, and that he had taken cocaine as a teenager. Harry's memoir gives a personal account of his struggles dealing with the death of his mother Princess Diana, his time in the military - when he said he killed 25 Taliban insurgents while serving in Afghanistan - and his conflicts with the press.