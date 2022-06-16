Court-appointed doctor says man accused of killing Stagg student is competent to stand trial

Anthony Gray, the man accused in the fatal stabbing of Stagg High School student Alycia Reynaga, appeared in a San Joaquin Superior courtroom on Monday.

At the hearing, a doctor who was appointed by the San Joaquin Superior Court said Gray is competent to stand trial. However, Gray's legal representation said they did not agree with the doctor's findings and requested more time to subpoena witnesses.

The Stockton Police Department said that on April 19, Gray drove into a parking lot on the south side of the Stagg High School campus, parked his vehicle, and then proceeded to walk inside of the campus and stab 15-year-old Reynaga.

Reynaga was transported to a nearby hospital where she later died from her injuries, John Ramirez Jr., then-superintendent of the Stockton Unified School District, said at a news conference held on the same day as the incident.

The Stockton Police Department said the stabbing appeared to have been a "random act."

Gray, 52, was charged with murder, injuring a child, and possessing a weapon on school grounds on April 20.

Monday's hearing marked Gray's third appearance in court. At his previous hearing on May 16, Gray unexpectedly pleaded guilty in a courtroom outburst.

A trial date has not yet been set.

This article originally appeared on The Record: Man accused of killing Stagg student is competent to stand trial