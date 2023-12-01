Court-appointed monitor questions care at Iowa-run Glenwood home

The Glenwood Resource Center’s 380-acre campus in Iowa includes several large, older buildings, from the days when people with disabilities were warehoused. (Tony Leys/KHN)

The state-run Glenwood Resource Center for people with disabilities has allegedly failed to comply with all the requirements of a 2022 settlement agreement with the federal government.

The agreement was intended to address claims by the U.S. Department of Justice that the state had violated the constitutional rights of Glenwood residents and exposed them to unreasonable harm. The DOJ alleged that harm stemmed from “uncontrolled and unsupervised experimentation” on residents, as well as inadequate physical and behavioral health care.

Glenwood is run by the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services, the same state agency that’s charged with protecting the health and welfare of children and dependent adults in Iowa. The agency plans to close Glenwood by the end of 2024.

As part of DHHS’ 2022 settlement with the Justice Department, the agency agreed to implement a wide range of changes intended to improve the overall care and treatment received by the residents of Glenwood.

The agreement includes a provision that has resulted in a court-approved monitoring team checking on conditions in the home to ensure the state’s compliance with the agreed-upon standards of care. In October, the monitoring team completed one such review and recently submitted to the court a written report of its findings.

The report indicates Glenwood has failed to meet numerous standards in two critical areas: the protection of residents who are being transitioned into community settings as Glenwood moves toward the planned shut-down in 2024, and the clinical and medical care that’s now being provided to residents,

In the area of clinical and medical care, Glenwood was found to be in substantial compliance in only 15 of the 65 standards that were evaluated. In the area of discharge and transition planning, the home was judged to be in substantial compliance in only four of 34 standards.

To be considered in substantial compliance with one of the agreed-upon standards, the home had to meet those standards in only 80% of the cases that were reviewed.

A spokesman for the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services indicated the agency would be providing a comment on the monitoring team’s report, but the agency had yet to do so late Thursday.

Monitors question transfers and death reviews

Court records indicate that in December, the team intends to conduct additional monitoring related to the state’s efforts to relocate Glenwood residents before it closes.

The team also plans to visit several former residents who have moved from Glenwood, and to “remotely observe” state meetings to plan for the relocation of current residents.

Among the monitoring team’s most recent findings:

— Deaths: Eight Glenwood residents died after being discharged from the home, including one who died six months after being moved to a group home and one who died one month after a move to a group home. “The medical team should be reviewing deaths for Glenwood Resource Center individuals even if they had transitioned to the community within the past rolling one-year period,” the monitoring team stated. “However, this was not done. Consequently, there was no way to learn what happened and how the likelihood of death can be minimized, and the transition process improved.”

— Mortality reviews: The team faulted Glenwood’s process of reviewing the circumstances surrounding a resident death at the home. “What was striking is that only nursing and medical services reviewed the death,” the team reported. “Input from habilitation services, psychiatry services, and behavioral health services would be appropriate to review the death from their perspective.”

— Abuse reporting: Procedures for the staff to anonymously report abuse, neglect and exploitation to the state inspections department “were problematic,” the team reported, adding that while the Glenwood staff said it was “permissible” for workers to file such reports it was “not necessarily encouraged.”

— Activities: The team found that some residents “spend most of the day in their (campus) homes with limited opportunities for engagement or exposure to new activities.” Over a period of six months, one resident attended daytime programming activities on three occasions, while another attended such activities just once.

— Peer review: Aside from a death review, there were no reports of any external medical peer review for clinical cases at Glenwood, despite that being a requirement of the settlement. Also, there were no periodic medical reviews based on residents’ individual needs, except for an annual history and physical. “The facility did not have a system in place requiring routine medical reviews at 90-day intervals,” the team noted.

— Medical assessments: Annual medical assessments lacked family-history information, which could make preventative testing and early identification of medical conditions more difficult. Also, residents didn’t receive their expected immunizations for shingles and other conditions, and some residents did not receive an adequate annual nursing review. In addition, the annual nursing assessments that were performed were not sufficient in addressing individuals’ at-risk conditions.

— Relocations: Since September 2022, 18 Glenwood residents have been moved to another state-run facility, the Woodward Resource Center, rather than to community-based care providers. “There was no robust development of resources and incentives” for community-based service providers to accept Glenwood residents who require a high level of support. One individual was moved to a group home, was arrested five times for assault over the next six months, and then returned to Glenwood. Another moved to a group home and within two weeks was hospitalized amid allegations that a group-home worker had committed abuse by placing solid food in the resident’s abdominal feeding tube. That individual returned to Glenwood a few weeks after the incident.

— Public reporting: The state has established an online dashboard for reporting Glenwood data to the public, but the dashboard doesn’t include any assessment of the efforts to transition residents into the community or whether the home is on track to meet deadlines for such transitions.

— Zoom welfare checks: For six former residents who had been discharged, Glenwood social workers checked on the individuals’ welfare via computer, using Zoom-type software, which didn’t meet the requirement for face-to-face visits. In addition, the transition monitoring wasn’t tailored to the residents’ individual needs and the specific supports they required.

— Training: Some of the staff assisting with resident discharges and transitions appeared to be inadequately trained, and case management notes consisted of broad observations such as “seemed happy,” or “having a good relationship with housemates.”

Investigation found harmful experimentation on residents in 2020

The Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division and the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Iowa initiated an investigation at Glenwood in November 2019.

In December 2020, the department provided the state with written notice of the unlawful conditions that existed at the facility. Specifically, the department concluded that there was reasonable cause to believe the state violated the 14th Amendment of the Constitution by harming Glenwood residents and by placing them at serious risk of harm.

At the time, the DOJ issued a press release that said “individuals with disabilities are not human guinea pigs, and like all persons, they should never be subject to bizarre and deviant pseudo-medical ‘experiments’ that injure them. Human experimentation is the hallmark of sick totalitarian states and has no place in the United States of America.”

Specifically, the department concluded that the state violated Glenwood residents’ constitutional rights by conducting experiments on them without their consent. One experiment, which involved overhydrating residents, caused physical harm to the residents, the DOJ reported.

In addition, the department concluded that Glenwood residents received constitutionally inadequate health care, at times resulting in severe physical harm. The department also concluded that Glenwood’s behavioral health care, including its use of restraints, violated residents’ due process rights.

The DOJ blamed “severe deficiencies” in the oversight and quality management at not only Glenwood, but at the Iowa Department of Human Services, now part of the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services.

The DOJ also noted that DHS withheld information about the experiments from state legislators who had questioned the facility’s unusually high death rate.

The 2022 settlement prohibits uncontrolled and unsupervised experiments at Glenwood; requires better staffing, training and oversight for clinical care; dramatically limits the use of restraints and seclusion; and requires substantial state oversight over all aspects of Glenwood’s operation.

The state must also implement policies and procedures to address the underlying deficiencies that led to the alleged constitutional violations. In addition, the decree requires greater transparency by the state through public reporting.

State inspectors cite Glenwood for 24 violations

State records indicate that Glenwood still struggles with resident-care issues. In the past year, the state’s own inspectors have cited the home for 24 regulatory violations.

In August, the home was fined $7,500 when a resident was hospitalized after swallowing medication found in an employee’s purse. In June, the home was fined $2,500 after a resident was hospitalized due to a fall that resulted in a head injury. In March, the home was fined $10,500 when a resident was hospitalized after receiving medication intended for a different resident.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Court-appointed monitor questions care at Iowa-run Glenwood home