Court grants defense motion to remove judge from ex-Fort Worth officer’s murder case

A former state appellate court justice on Tuesday granted a defense motion to recuse Judge David Hagerman in a murder case in which former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean was indicted.

Dean is awaiting trial in the shooting that killed Atatiana Jefferson.

Retired Second Court of Appeals Justice Lee Gabriel issued the order and found that grounds exist to assign the Dean case to a different judge.

In the motion, Dean’s defense attorneys wrote that Hagerman had demonstrated in a series of rulings in the case that his impartiality may reasonably be questioned.

The motion filed by attorneys Bob Gill and Miles Brissette also asserted that Hagerman has a personal bias or prejudice concerning the case’s subject matter or the defense team. It cites several steps that it alleges Hagerman has taken in an improper rush to trial in Tarrant County’s 297th District Court. The judge has departed from state criminal procedure code and local rules in scheduling the trial and in one instance did not enforce a gag order in the case, the motion alleges.

The defense on Thursday called 11 witnesses to support its arguments that Hagerman has been unreasonable and that his demeanor suggests the judge will not be objective during a trial.

Hagerman declined to voluntarily recuse himself.

