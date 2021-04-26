Court, April 26

Apr. 26—Cases completed

The following court cases were handled in local magisterial district courts, according to court records:

—Hazleton police withdrew charges against Juan J. Acevedo, 21, Bronx, New York, on April 19. The charges were aggravated assault, terroristic threats and simple assault following a Nov. 9, 2018, incident.

—Charges for burglary, criminal trespass, theft and possessing instruments of a crime filed against Charles M. Rademacher, 34, Emmaus, were dismissed by Magisterial District Judge Donald Whittaker, Nanticoke, on April 21 after the victim failed to show in court. Rademacher was charged by Hazleton police after a Jan. 25 incident.

—Charges for manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to deliver and possession of a controlled substance filed against Daquan T. Harrell, 28, Hazleton, by state police at Hazleton were withdrawn by troopers April 19. He pleaded guilty to a count of use or possession of drug paraphernalia and was ordered by Magisterial District judge Joseph Zola, Hazleton, to pay $306.71.

—A criminal case for simple assault and harassment filed against Ignatius Francois, 54, Hazleton, by state police at Hazleton was dismissed April 21 by Magisterial District Judge Ferris Webby, Wright Twp. Troopers charged him after a Jan. 8 incident in Hazle Twp.

