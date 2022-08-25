Court: Arkansas can't ban treatment of transgender kids

FILE - Dylan Brandt speaks at a news conference outside the federal courthouse in Little Rock, Ark., on Wednesday, July 21, 2021. Brandt, 15, has been receiving hormone treatments and is among several transgender youth who challenged a state law banning gender confirming care for trans minors. A federal appeals court on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, said Arkansas can't enforce its ban on transgender children receiving gender affirming medical care. (AP Photo/Andrew DeMillo, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ANDREW DeMILLO
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Leslie Rutledge
    American politician
  • Asa Hutchinson
    46th Governor of Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A federal appeals court on Thursday said Arkansas can't enforce its ban on transgender children receiving gender affirming medical care.

A three-judge panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a judge’s ruling temporarily blocking the state from enforcing the 2021 law. A trial is scheduled in October before the same judge on whether to permanently block the law.

Arkansas was the first state to enact such a ban, which prohibits doctors from providing gender confirming hormone treatment, puberty blockers or surgery to anyone under 18 years old, or from referring them to other providers for the treatment. There are no doctors who perform gender affirming surgery on minors in the state.

“Because the minor’s sex at birth determines whether or not the minor can receive certain types of medical care under the law, Act 626 discriminates on the basis of sex," the court's ruling Thursday said.

The American Civil Liberties Union challenged the law on behalf of four transgender youth and their families, as well as two doctors who provide gender confirming treatments.

“The Eighth Circuit was abundantly clear that the state’s ban on care does not advance any important governmental interest and the state’s defense of the law is lacking in legal or evidentiary support," Chase Strangio, deputy director for Transgender Justice at the ACLU’s LGBTQ & HIV Project, said in a statement. “The state has no business categorically singling out this care for prohibition."

Arkansas argued that the restriction is within the state’s authority to regulate medical practices. Republican Attorney General Leslie Rutledge plans to ask the full 8th Circuit Court of Appeals to review Thursday's decision, said spokeswoman Amanda Priest, adding that Rutledge was “extremely disappointed in today’s dangerously wrong decision by the three-judge panel.”

Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson vetoed the ban last year, but GOP lawmakers overrode him to enact the law.

Multiple medical groups, including the American Medical Association, oppose the ban and have said the care is safe if properly administered. The Justice Department has also opposed the ban as unconstitutional.

An attorney for the ACLU told the appeals panel in June that reinstating the restriction would create uncertainty for families around the state.

Hutchinson vetoed the ban following pleas from pediatricians, social workers and the parents of transgender youth who said the measure would harm a community already at risk for depression and suicide. Hutchinson said the law went too far, especially since it wouldn’t exempt youth already receiving the care.

A federal judge in May blocked a similar law in Alabama, and that state has appealed. A Tennessee ban that was enacted last year on transgender treatments for youth, which is limited to providing gender-confirming hormone treatment to prepubescent minors, remains in effect.

Recommended Stories

  • NFL training camp 2022 tracker: Dolphins cancel joint practice with Eagles because of non-COVID illness

    The Dolphins and Eagles are scheduled to play in their final preseason game Saturday.

  • Arkansas loses bid to revive ban on gender transition for minors

    (Reuters) -A federal appeals court on Thursday refused to revive Arkansas's first-of-its-kind law prohibiting doctors from providing puberty blockers, hormones and surgery as part of gender transition treatment for minors. A unanimous panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a lower court's order temporarily blocking the ban amid a legal challenge, finding there was "substantial evidence" that it "prohibits medical treatment that conforms with the recognized standard of care." "We are relieved for trans youth," said Holly Dickson, executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Arkansas, which sued the state on behalf of families challenging the ban.

  • Mortgage rates jump by nearly a half point

    The rate on the 30-year fixed mortgage increased to 5.55% from 5.13% the week prior, according to Freddie Mac.

  • Google Search and Maps results will confirm if a medical center offers abortions

    In the wake of Roe v. Wade being overturned, Google announced that it is making it easier to use its Maps and Search products to find medical providers that offer abortions. When someone searches for specific services and Google has confirmation that a location provides those services, it'll be clearly labeled in Search and Maps.

  • Biden student loan plan leaves Black borrowers wanting more

    In 2016, South Side Chicago-native James Alford proudly became the first in his family to graduate from college. But that sense of pride was marred by student loans. When Alford graduated with his Bachelor of Arts in political science with a minor in Black studies, he was around $50,000 in debt. Now, at 30, with…

  • Russian-held nuclear plant disconnects from Ukraine grid for first time - Energoatom

    KYIV (Reuters) -Ukraine's Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant was completely disconnected from the Ukrainian grid for the first time ever on Thursday after nearby fires interfered with power lines, state nuclear company Energoatom said. It said that fires broke out in the ash pits of a coal power station near the Zaporizhzhia reactor complex - Europe's largest nuclear facility - and interfered with power lines connecting the plant to the grid. "As a result, the station's two working power units were disconnected from the network," Energoatom said in a statement.

  • Testing finds illness sickening Michigan dogs is parvovirus

    An illness that has sickened dogs in northern Michigan, killing some of them, was found to be canine parvovirus, a common ailment the affected dogs were not fully vaccinated against, state officials said. The ailing dogs displayed clinical signs suggesting they had parvovirus but had “consistently" tested negative at veterinary clinics and animal shelters, said Kim Dodd, director of Michigan State University's Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory.

  • 'The Princess' Interrogates How Complicit We Are as Consumers of Public Figures' Private Lives

    Early in Ed Perkins’ tempestuous documentary The Princess, a meticulously selected audio clip of one media figure acknowledges that no other future queen consort has endured the type of attention to which the late Princess Diana was subject. It’s a well-known truth: Princess Diana forever changed how the monarchy and its subjects interact. In the wake […]

  • Young adults with disabilities find community on social media

    Frustrated by what they felt were misperceptions of people with disabilities, Logan Kelble began posting dance videos on TikTok and bold, colorful fashion and makeup looks on Instagram – often with their feeding tube on full display. Kelble, a 22-year-old living in West Virginia who uses they/them pronouns, said sharing glimpses of their life with a feeding tube and Ehlers-Danlos syndrome (EDS), a rare disorder that affects connective tissue and causes chronic pain for Kelble, has been a way to show the world that people with illnesses or disabilities are not defined by their conditions. Kelble and Nicole Spencer, a medical student who also lives with EDS, are among a number of young people using social media to fight misperceptions of disabilities and talk frankly about their mental and physical health.

  • S.C. Rep. Who Voted for Abortion Restriction Shares Emotional Account of Teen Affected: 'That Weighs on Me'

    Rep. Neal Collins said a doctor told him the teen faced a 50 percent chance of losing her uterus, and there was a 10 percent chance she would "develop sepsis and herself die"

  • Plan for iconic California park pits housing against history

    Berkeley, an eclectic California city renowned for tie-dyed hippies and high-brow intellectuals, is experiencing a 1960s flashback triggered by People's Park, a landmark that has served as a counterculture touchstone, political stepping stone and refuge for homeless people. The 3-acre (1.2-hectare) site's colorful history, forged from the University of California, Berkeley's seizure of the land in 1968, has been thrust back into the spotlight as the school renews efforts to pave over People's Park, this time for a $312 million project that includes sorely needed housing for about 1,000 students. After a judge sided with the university in a legal scrum over the project, construction finally began Aug. 3 only to abruptly stop a few hours later after a swarm of defiant protesters, who had been sparring with police, toppled fences surrounding the park.

  • Sea Salt vs. Table Salt: What's the Difference?

    Are table salt and sea salt really all that different? We'll break down each salt's distinct characteristics and explain whether one is healthier than the other.

  • Arkansas can’t ban treatment of transgender kids, court says

    The ban prohibits doctors from providing gender confirming hormone treatment, puberty blockers or surgery to anyone under 18 years old.

  • Phophi Ramathuba: South African official's hospital rant at Zimbabwean goes viral

    A video shows a local official chastising a patient for crossing the border for treatment.

  • Gaetz to take on DeSantis critic Rebekah Jones in general election after primary win in Florida

    Florida 1st House Congressional District will see a face-off between the GOP's Matt Gaetz and Democrat Rebekah Jones.

  • DOJ Files Redacted Trump-Search Affidavit Under Court Seal

    (Bloomberg) -- The Justice Department filed a sealed version of its proposed redactions to the FBI affidavit used to get a search warrant for former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate, moving closer to a possible public release of parts of the highly sensitive document.Most Read from BloombergGOP Fury Over ESG Triggers Backlash With US Pensions at RiskA 129-Foot Superyacht Worth Millions Sinks Off the Italian CoastBiden Unveils Plan to Free Students from ‘Unsustainable Debt’Six Months of Pu

  • California Lawmakers Renew Call for ‘Drought Profiteering’ Probe

    (Bloomberg) -- California lawmakers are ratcheting up calls for “urgent action” by the US Justice Department to investigate potential water crimes as the state battles “dire” supply shortages and drought.Most Read from BloombergGOP Fury Over ESG Triggers Backlash With US Pensions at RiskA 129-Foot Superyacht Worth Millions Sinks Off the Italian CoastBiden Unveils Plan to Free Students from ‘Unsustainable Debt’Six Months of Putin’s War Unravels Russia’s Superpower ImageKorea Shatters Its Own Reco

  • Trade agreement: Why India made a U-turn on free trade deals

    After years of reluctance, Delhi is signing several free trade deals. But will it help local businesses?

  • 14 Tips That Make Traveling With Just A Carry-On Doable, According To A Pro Travel Writer Who Never Checks A Suitcase

    There's no feeling more glorious than completely skipping the baggage claim at the end of a long flight.View Entire Post ›

  • Russell Laffitte plundered SC sisters’ settlement under his control, new lawsuit alleges

    Two S.C. sisters who years ago got a multimillion-dollar settlement after their mom died in a car crash have sued ex-banker Russell Laffitte for profiting off and misusing the money placed in a conservatorship under his care.