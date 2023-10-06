Court arrests corporate rights of Russian oligarchs in Ukraine

The court seized all corporate rights in Ukraine belonging to sanctioned Russian oligarchs Mikhail Fridman, Petr Aven and Andrei Kosogov, who are members of Russian President Vladimir Putin's entourage and finance Russian aggression.

Source: press service of the Security Service of Ukraine

Details: It is noted that the court's decision concerns 20 companies and financial institutions owned by Kremlin oligarchs as ultimate beneficiaries or through controlled offshore companies.

The value of the seized assets is over 17 billion hryvnias (roughly US$460,000). These include, among others, financial and insurance companies, mobile and IT companies, and mineral water plants.

"The seizure of this property will not allow the Russian owners to ‘re-register’ it to front companies to avoid further transfer of assets to the income of Ukraine," the Security Service of Ukraine explained.

Ekonomichna Pravda’s sources stated that the seized assets include 100% of Kyivstar, which is controlled by these oligarchs through the Dutch company VEON Ltd. As well as shares in other companies owned by Kyivstar itself, including Healthy Ukraine LLC, which has medical data of the majority of Ukrainians who have signed a declaration with a general practitioner.

