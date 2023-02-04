Court arrests deputy head of Migration Department for role in brothel ring

A figure in the criminal case regarding the

The Prosecutor’s Office said that the official was detained this week as part of a large-scale sweep to expose a criminal organization whose members set up a network of brothels in Kyiv and engaged women in prostitution.

The perpetrator was charged with three articles of the Criminal Law of Ukraine: Art. 255 (creation, management of a criminal community or criminal organization); Art. 302 (creating or maintaining debauchery sites); Art. 303 (pimping or engaging a person in prostitution).

According to news agency Ukrinform, more than 30 searches were conducted, including at the National Police office premises. Fifteen suspected ring members were detained. Bail was set for three of the persons arrested at UAH 80,000 ($2,100) each.

On Feb. 1, Ukraine’s SBU Security Service reported the detention of 13 members of a group that organized and covered up prostitution. In particular, the deputy head of the Migration Police Department was detained.

According to the Office of the Prosecutor General, he involved two Ukrainians who created a network of salons providing sex services in Kyiv.



