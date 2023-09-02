Court arrests Kolomoisky, sets $14 million bail

Kyiv's Shevchenkivskyi district court on Sept. 2 put oligarch Ihor Kolomoisky under arrest until Oct. 31 and set a Hr 509 million ($14 million) bail for him, Ukrainian online newspaper Ukrainska Pravda reported.

Kolomoisky arrived at the Kyiv court earlier on Sept. 2 after being charged with fraud and money laundering.

The hearing was closed to the public due to the defendant's request.

Earlier on Sept. 2, Ukraine's Security Service published photos showing law enforcers confronting Kolomoisky at his home and conducting a search of the premises. Kolomoisky was charged during the search with fraud and money laundering.

The Security Service said in its official statement that Kolomoisky is suspected of laundering over Hr 500 million ($13.5 million) in 2013-2020.

Read also: Oligarch Kolomoisky charged with money laundering, fraud

We’ve been working hard to bring you independent, locally-sourced news from Ukraine. Consider supporting the Kyiv Independent.