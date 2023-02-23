Court arrests property of pro-Russian ex MP's wife amounting to US$154 million

The court seized the property of the wife of Viktor Medvedchuk [a pro-Russian politician whose daughter's godfather is Russian President Vladimir Putin – ed.], Oksana Marchenko, with a total value of more than UAH 5.6 billion [equiv. USD 154,413.520]. Marchenko is suspected of financing Russian occupation groups.

Source: press service of the Security Service of Ukraine, Ivano-Frankivsk Prosecutor's Office

Details: According to the Security Service of Ukraine, the court decision concerns packages of 14% of shares in two oblast energy companies and more than 4% in the third, which Marchenko owns through five offshore companies.

Also, two plots of land, four residential buildings in the city of Kyiv and Crimea, and ten cars belonging to the defendant were seized.

In addition, Marchenko's assets in 18 investment, agro-industrial, telecommunications and other enterprises were seized.

Among them are the Kyiv companies Terra-Invest, Ukrcapital and Sport-Tour, which Medvedchuk's wife used to carry out subversive activities against Ukraine.

They were the ones to found the company under the laws of the Russian Federation, through which Marchenko transferred millions to the accounts of the Russian National Guard and the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation in the occupied Crimea, as well as paid "taxes" to the Russian budget, the special service emphasises.

Previously: The investigators of the Security Service informed Oksana Marchenko and the head of an affiliated Crimean firm of suspicion of financing actions committed with the aim of violently changing or overthrowing the constitutional order, or seizing state power, or changing the state border of Ukraine.

Currently, the top manager of the Ukrcapital and Sport-Tur companies has been informed of suspicion under the same article.

The perpetrator was arrested and remanded in custody.

Reference: The crime in which Marchenko and the managers of the involved companies are suspected is punishable by imprisonment with confiscation of property. Seizure of assets will ensure the possibility of their confiscation by court decision and will protect the property from re-registration to other persons.

