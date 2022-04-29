Court asked to approve sale of Murdaughs’ Edisto beach home for $955,000, documents say

The Murdaughs’ Edisto beach home is set to sell for $955,000 cash — $35,000 above asking price — pending a judge’s approval, according to documents filed in a Hampton County court.

Tuesday’s filing was made by a law firm representing the court-appointed co-receivers who were assigned to manage disgraced lawyer Alex Murdaugh’s finances while legal action is underway, and determine what assets and money Murdaugh has.

The co-receivers and “the Estate of Margaret B. Murdaugh” together contacted a real estate agent to aid in the sale of the four bedroom, three bathroom home, the document said.

It was listed for $920,000 and a buyer made an all-cash offer of $955,000 on April 12 with a condition of 30 days to close the offer.

Murdaugh’s estate accepted the offer “contingent on approval of this court and the probate court,” the filing said.

Palmetto State Bank has a mortgage against the Edisto house of $222,525. The bank, according to the filing, agreed to waive interest and late charges lowering the amount to $203,329, which the co-receivers “recommend satisfying ... and proceeding with the sale of the Murdaugh Edisto House.”

The Richard Alexander Murdaugh home on Big Bay Drive located on Edisto Island, S.C. photographed by Google Street View in 2013.

The documents were filed in a 2019 wrongful death lawsuit against Murdaugh and other defendants by Renee Beach on behalf of her 19-year-old daughter, Mallory Beach, who died in a Beaufort boat crash in February 2019. Murdaugh’s son, Paul Murdaugh, was charged with three felony counts of driving under the influence in the crash.

Alex Murdaugh gave up his right to accept any interest in the estate of his late wife last month, which included the Edisto property in Charleston County and the Moselle estate in Colleton County where Maggie and their younger son, Paul Murdaugh, were found shot to death on June 7. Those murders remain unsolved.

While Alex Murdaugh has been jailed, one of his brothers, John Marvin Murdaugh, has been appointed the personal representative of Maggie’s estate, including these pieces of land.

The Moselle property has been listed for sale by the Crosby Land Company since February. The listing, titled Cross Swamp Farm, is priced at $3.9 million and has had multiple interested buyers and at least one offer, according to previous reporting.

Alex Murdaugh has been incarcerated at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center in Richland County since October on dozens of alleged financial crimes related to him stealing more than $4 million from clients and embezzling cash from a client trust account held by his former Hampton law firm.

Alex Murdaugh is the only person so far who has been publicly named a person of interest in the murders.