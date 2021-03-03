Court is back in session: Several cases and jury trials set for March

Mar. 3—Several cases returned to court Tuesday with many cases receiving trial dates.

Devin Tereze Thompson, 22, of Stillwater, was charged with possession of a firearm after former conviction of a felony or during probation and escape from arrest in 2019.

He was set to be first up on the jury docket for Monday, but entered into a plea of guilty Tuesday. Thompson is being represented by Royce Hobbs, and Hobbs told the court that Thompson was advised to not plead guilty.

Thompson was informed by Judge Stephen Kistler that if he pleaded guilty, he would be waiving his right to the upcoming jury trial.

Kistler found Thompson guilty and he was sentenced pursuant to a plea agreement by the Payne County District Attorney's Office.

He was sentenced the same for both counts.

His sentence includes five years in the department of corrections with two of those years suspended depending on good behavior.

He also was ordered to pay court costs, victim compensation, DA reimbursement fees, submit a DNA sample, random drug testing, and supervision by DOC upon release.

Thompson waived his right to stay in the Payne County Jail for 10 days before being released to DOC custody.

Cushing man charged with child sexual abuse appeared in court

Jerry Lee Watkins, 52, was arrested in 2020 and charged with child sexual abuse.

He was originally charged with multiple counts of child sexual abuse, but those were dismissed and he now faces one count.

Watkins has requested a jury trial date, but due to his case being newer, Kistler continued his case for further pretrial.

His next appearance will be April 6.

Stillwater man found guilty by jury has another court appearance

Joseph Gerardo Vazquez, 36, was charged with Assault and Battery with Dangerous Weapon in 2019.

In August, he had a jury trial and was given a recommendation of 10 years for the crime.

He has also been sentenced by Judge Kistler, who imposed the 10 years in DOC.

He has several continued sentencing dates before the judge gave him the sentence.

After he was sentenced, Vazquez attempted to appeal his sentence.

He appeared in court Tuesday on a motion to amend judgment and sentencing.

Hobbs, his attorney, asked the court to give his client time served for the last 22 months that he has been in jail.

That motion was granted.

Trial date reset for man potentially facing first-degree murder charges

Darwin Lonestar Marcel Doyal, 31, was charged with first-degree murder or the alternative of first-degree manslaughter. He was also charged with possession of a firearm after former felony conviction.

Doyal has had several trial dates set since he was charged, but each one was stricken.

His two trial dates set in 2020 were stricken due to the pandemic.

Doyal will have a Burks Hearing at 1:30 p.m. Sept. 10.

He will have a further pretrial Aug. 17.

Doyal will have a new trial date set for Oct. 21-29.

Stillwater man charged with several domestic charges is set for jury trial

Henry Moon, 24, was charged with two counts of domestic assault and battery by strangulation and one count of domestic assault and battery.

He had bonded out of jail, but is currently back due to failure to appear to his court date.

Assistant District Attorney Debra Vincent voiced concern that Moon has been contacting the alleged victim, even though there is a no contact order.

Hobbs, Moon's representation, responded and said the victim has contacted Moon several times.

Vincent alleged Moon was possibly making threats or pressuring the victim.

Moon will have a further pretrial May 18, and his jury trial date is set for July 28.

Stillwater man with previous crimes against children had court

James Bear, 56, was charged with child sexual abuse in 2019.

He has served previous prison time for similar crimes against children.

Bear was set for jury trial Feb. 22, but that date was stricken.

His new jury date is set for May 10, and should last close to four days.