A Monroe man who pleaded guilty to a tax fraud-related felony is barred permanently from working as a tax preparer in Louisiana, according to news release from the Louisiana Department of Revenue.

Courtney C. Blockson was arrested in December 2019 for a tax fraud scheme involving state child care tax credits. According to the charging document, Blockson improperly claimed the credits of behalf of hundreds of clients by falsely identifying them as day care center operators. None of the taxpayers involved were aware of Blockson’s actions, authorities said.

The illegitimate credits initially cost the state $131,000 in fraudulent income tax refunds, which the Louisiana Department of Revenue recovered through the collection process.

Blockson pleaded guilty to Filing False Public Records. As a condition of the plea, the court issued an injunction prohibiting him permanently from participating directly or indirectly in the preparation or filing of any Louisiana tax return except his own.

This article originally appeared on Monroe News-Star: Court bars Monroe man from working as a tax preparer in Louisiana