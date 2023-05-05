Court battle between Stockton councilman, 209 Times founder delayed by judge

Stockton City Councilman Brando Villapudua, left, and Motecuzoma Sanchez appear in Department 3A of the San Joaquin County Courthouse in downtown Stockton on Thursday, May 4, 2023.

A court battle between a Stockton City council member and the owner of the social media page 209 Times was postponed by a judge Thursday on the grounds that it may take longer than a typical hearing.

At the brief court session in Stockton, Judge W. Stephen Scott ordered Councilman Brando Villapudua and 209 Times owner Motecuzoma Patrick Sanchez to return to court May 10 for a hearing to decide whether a temporary restraining order against Sanchez will be made permanent.

In March, a judge granted part of Villapudua's request for a temporary order against Sanchez after the council member sued the 209 Times owner over alleged harassment. A full hearing was originally set for Thursday afternoon at San Joaquin County Superior Court in downtown Stockton.

Sanchez is a former Stockton Unified School District employee and founder of the Facebook page and website 209 Times. He does paid political campaign work for various local politicians, including, at one point, Villapudua, according to Sanchez.

Villapudua is a freshman city council member and former Stockton Planning Commissioner who works in the trucking industry.

Villapudua's attorney, Randy Thomas, argued for postponing the hearing, saying several witnesses planned to testify and that it could take up to two hours.

Sanchez, who was representing himself in court, urged the judge not to delay the hearing.

"I would like to severely object to that based on the fact that I have actual threats against my life that I receive regularly as a result of these allegations," he said.

In comments after court, Sanchez did not specify who was threatening him. He said he had not received threats from Villapudua. No evidence from either party was presented in court Thursday.

The judge did not grant Sanchez's request to have firearms handed over as part of the temporary restraining order returned to him.

The court battle began on March 16, when Villapudua requested a restraining order on the basis that Sanchez had allegedly harassed him about his role in a city council proceeding.

Story continues

The proceeding in question appears to have been a performance review for Stockton City Manager Harry Black.

The council was scheduled to review Black's performance on March 1, the agenda shows. The review was scheduled for the council's closed session, meaning it would not be open to the public and council members would be barred by law from disclosing the details, unless action was taken.

Villapudua claimed in court documents that Sanchez texted him before and during the closed session, messages the councilman says he believed sought to sway his position on the city manager's performance.

Villapudua also claimed that after the session, Sanchez approached him at a midtown Stockton bar and started a "threatening conversation."

The council member's narrative also alleged a possible leak by someone present at the closed session.

"Motecuzoma knew too much information about exactly what was said and how the meeting took place for there not to have been a clear violation of the Brown Act," he said.

A judge agreed on March 17 to bar Sanchez from harassing or intimidating Villapudua, and from obtaining his address or location. The judge did not grant Villapudua's request for a stay-away order against Sanchez.

The restraining order is in effect until the case returns to court.

In a March 27 document, Sanchez denied Villapudua's allegations, claiming the councilman's lawsuit was a form of retaliation over a dispute among members of Villapudua's city council campaign. He argued the alleged interaction at the Stockton bar was "non-threatening."

The Record has not corroborated either Villapudua's or Sanchez's descriptions of events underlying the case.

After court Thursday, Sanchez said Villapudua had "a weak case" and that he hoped to prove that in court.

"I thank the court for their consideration," Villapudua said. "I have no further comments at this time."

The next hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on May 10 in Department 3A.

Record reporter Aaron Leathley covers public safety. She can be reached at aleathley@recordnet.com or on Twitter @LeathleyAaron. Support local news, subscribe to The Stockton Record at https://www.recordnet.com/subscribenow.

This article originally appeared on The Record: Court battle between Stockton councilman, 209 Times founder delayed